Maya and Jacob reunited after shock attack in Emmerdale

Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) and her abused victim Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) are reunited in Emmerdale in the week beginning Monday 10th June when the lovestruck schoolboy, groomed for months by his manipulative teacher into an inappropriate relationship, visits her in hospital following a horrific attack.

The cops come calling to David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) wanting to discuss the assault on the predatory teacher, leaving the village shopkeeper decidedly shaken. What does he know about the incident? Is he responsible for going after his ex-fiancee for abusing his son under his nose?

Deciding to confront menacing Maya, David goes to the hospital where a row breaks out – just as local bobby PC Swirling arrives. In the presence of the police, Maya admits it was a random woman who attacked her and put her in a hospital bed, and David is escorted off the premises before the showdown gets out of hand.

David is then infuriated to see Jacob has come to visit Maya, disheartened his son is still under her spell, unaware that what she did to him was child abuse.

When father and son are back at home, Jacob makes a revelation about his dad that turns David’s loved ones against him, causing him in turn to take drastic action…

Will David take further revenge on Maya? Could this prevent justice from being done, and possibly even allow Maya and Jacob to flee the country as per their original plan? Can anyone save Jacob from his toxic teacher’s clutches?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019, Clein said that although the controversial grooming plot is nearing a climax, her alter ego is still chillingly obsessed with Jacob.

“Whether you want to call it deluded or idealistic, she also has that belief their plan to run away is still intact. I think she is kidding herself to the extent she feels there might be a future for them.

“I can’t really say too much, but there is good stuff still to come. For Maya, this is definitely a story that still has more to play…”

