David attacks Maya after death threat in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale‘s David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) made a very public threat to murder manipulative Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) on Wednesday 5th June when she sneaked back to the village to see victim Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

The toxic teacher was sent packing but with many residents witness to David’s warning does this confirm he will be responsible for the upcoming mystery attack on Maya?

Miss Stepney watched oblivious Jacob creepily from the shadows but was caught by his grandfather Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) who gave her a stark ultimatum – tell the vulnerable schoolboy she doesn’t love him any more and leave him alone, or he will alert the police to her presence.

Biting the bullet, Maya was forced to cruelly reject Jacob when he was summoned by Pollard, pretending it was over between them, and that she had been using him all along.

Smelling a conspiracy, still-smitten Jacob refused to believe it and urged her to say they still had a future, but Maya maintained the act and demanded he snap out of his infatuation.

Storming off, emotional Maya was stopped in the middle of the village by David along with Jake’s mum Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and the pair were stunned to see their nemesis again.

Unimpressed at Pollard’s plan to drive a wedge between Jacob and Maya, which had clearly backfired as brainwashed Jake ended up pining even more for his tormentor, David exploded at his son and issued the menacing threat to his ex-fiancee:

“I swear if you come anywhere near him again, I’ll kill you…”

Why does Maya end up in hospital?

Maya is set to be hospitalised after a violent attack in an upcoming episode, the details of which are currently unclear. Emmerdale has confirmed David confronts a battered and bruised Maya on the ward on Monday 10th June after the police question him about the mysterious assault – does he follow through with his warning and try to kill his son’s abuser?

Maya tells the cops a random woman was the person who attacked her, but David’s fury increases when Jacob comes to visit her. The situation escalates when Jacob makes a revelation about his father that turns the locals against him, causing David to take drastic action…

Speaking to on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019, Clein said that although the controversial grooming plot is nearing a climax, her alter ego is still chillingly obsessed with Jacob.

“Whether you want to call it deluded or idealistic, she also has that belief their plan to run away is still intact. I think she is kidding herself to the extent she feels there might be a future for them.

“I can’t really say too much, but there is good stuff still to come. For Maya, this is definitely a story that still has more to play…”

