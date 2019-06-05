What time is Coronation Street on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Coronation Street was conceived in 1960 by scriptwriter Tony Warren, and has since become one of the nation’s favourite shows, charting the fortunes of the people of Weatherfield in the North West of England.

Advertisement

What days of the week is Coronation Street on TV?

Coronation Street is usually on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week with six episodes in total.

What time is Corrie on TV?

Usually episodes air on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special events programming and live sporting fixtures on ITV.

Can I live stream Coronation Street online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Coronation Street on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Corrie episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of Coronation Street remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Coronation Street on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Coronation Street by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Coronation Street tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 3rdJune (7.30pm) : Nick puts pressure on David to take the blame for stealing the money in exchange for the business, but both brothers end up arrested… Meanwhile, Sarah takes charge at underworld.

Monday 3rdJune (8.30pm) : Gary comes to Sarah’s rescue but will there be consequences for how he raises the cash? David double crosses Nick, and Dev plans to leave Weatherfield on urgent family business.

Wednesday 5thJune (7.30pm) : Pregnant Gemma has a scan and finds out she is having quads! Gail has to intervene between warring Nick and David, and Gary is jealous when Adam flirts with Sarah.

Wednesday 5thJune (8.30pm) : Audrey’s conscience is pricked by Ken as she wonders if she can forgive her grandsons, Gemma and Chesney make a decision about the babies, and Norris tells Mary he’s going back to Edinburgh.

Friday 7thJune (7.30pm) : David atones for his sins but Leanne tells Nick it’s too late unless he admits the truth. The locals gather to bid farewell to Norris, while Gary holds out hope for him and Sarah.

Friday 7thJune (8.30pm) : Nick finally comes clean to Leanne but how will she react? Audrey gives David an olive branch, Gemma has to find somewhere else to live, will Norris have a change of heart?

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information for Coronation Street on our Corrie hub.

Who is the Coronation Street showrunner?

Iain MacLeod is the current Coronation Street producer. He took over the role in 2018 following the departure of Kate Oates. MacLeod was previously the producer of ITV soap Emmerdale before which he was producer on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Is Weatherfield a real place?

No, Weatherfield is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of Greater Manchester based on Salford in the north west of England.

Where is Coronation Street filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of Manchester?

Corrie has been filmed in Manchester since it began in 1960 but largely on purpose built indoor and outdoor sets. The show is currently made at MediaCity UK at Salford Quays. Occasionally on-location shooting takes place on the real streets of Manchester, but the vast majority of filming takes place on the purpose built sets.

Previously the show was filmed in and around Granada Studios.

Can I visit the set of Corrie?

Yes, Coronation Street offers an 80-minute set tour where visitors can explore the external parts of the set while they are not being used for filming. The tour is fully guided and offers a unique perspective on how the soap opera is made. For more information on the tour details, times and dates you can click here.

Where can I watch classic Corrie clips?

ITV host a selection of Coronation Street clips from the last 50+ years on their website.

Where can I watch video previews of Coronation Street episodes?

Our new Coronation Street spoilers video will be available here every week:

Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street?

Coronation Street has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines that are simultaneously running and the demanding schedule required to output six episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

Advertisement