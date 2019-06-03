Hollyoaks wins Best Soap at British Soap Awards 2019

Hollyoaks has been named Best Soap at the British Soap Awards 2019, winning the top prize of the night for only the second time in the ceremony’s 21-year history.

Channel 4’s continuing drama beat Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Doctors to the coveted trophy capping a successful night for the Chester-set show which took an additional three awards.

Jessica Fox (Nancy Osborne) thanked “All the viewers for voting, we are excited, thrilled and pleased.” She also congratulated all the other soaps for “raising the bar year on year,” and acknowledged Executive Producer Bryan Kirkwood’s vision and commitment to diversity and daring storytelling.”

The acclaimed football abuse storyline scooped two wins, Best Male Dramatic Performance for Adam Woodward as Brody Hudson, who faced up to historic abuse from his childhood by sports coach Buster Smith, played by Nathan Sussex who was crowned Villain of the Year for his portrayal.

Gregory Finnegan was voted Best Actor by the public for his portrayal of spiky lawyer James Nightingale.

The British Soap Awards 2019 were hold at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre on Saturday 1st June and broadcast live on ITV, with Phillip Schofield on hosting duties.