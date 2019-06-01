Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan wins Best Actor at British Soap Awards 2019

Hollyoaks star Gregory Finnegan has been voted Best Actor for his portrayal of spiky lawyer James Nightingale at the British Soap Awards 2019.

The actor was something of a surprise result, beating off stiff competition from the likes of EastEnders’ Danny Dyer, Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd and Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley to win the public vote at the ceremony, held on Saturday 1st June at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester. The show was broadcast live on ITV and hosted by Phillip Schofield.

Finnegan thanked “Everyone who voted, I’m surprised to say the least! Thanks to everyone, including Bryan Kirkwood (Executive Producer) our dear leader, who really invested in the character and me.” He also name-checked his wife, three children and parents.

James has been at the centre of a tumultuous love triangle involving Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), and discovered he was a father to long-lost teenage son Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner).

