Hollyoaks and Coronation Street dominate British Soap Awards 2019

Hollyoaks and Coronation Street were the big winners at the British Soap Awards 2019 which were held at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre on Saturday 1st June and broadcast live on ITV, with Phillip Schofield on hosting duties.

For only the second time in the awards’ 21-year history, Hollyoaks was voted by the public as Best Soap, beating rivals Corrie, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Doctors.

The C4 soap scooped an additional three prizes. – Best Actor for Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale), Best Dramatic Male Performance for Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson) and Villain of the Year for abusive Buster Smith, played by Nathan Sussex.

But Corrie was the big winner overall with five wins, another successful consecutive year for the soap who were cleaned up at the 2018 ceremony.

The Street took home three gongs for the heartbreaking suicide of Aidan Connor, Best Storyline, Best Single Episode and Scene of the Year, as well as Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker) being named Best Newcomer.

Cobbles veteran Sue Nicholls was given the Outstanding Achievement Award for her four decades as Audrey.

There was a trio of prizes for EastEnders – Best Young Performer for Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker), Best Female Dramatic Performance for Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) and Best On-Screen Partnership for Roger Griffiths and Kara-Leah Fernandes (Mitch and Bailey Baker).

Lucy Pargeter was voted Best Actress for her portrayal of Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle, with the Yorkshire-set soap also winning the Tony Warren Award for off-screen achievement for behind-the-scenes veteran Val Lawson.

Doctors’ Sarah Moyle won Best Comedy Performance for her turn as kooky Valerie Pitman.

