“Explosive” EastEnders exit for Stacey Fowler teased

The stars of EastEnders were out in force on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards and offering up tantalising tidbits about what lies ahead, in particular the upcoming exit of Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner).

Advertisement

Screen husband James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in the BBC1 soap, told RadioTimes.com that Stacey’s departure was “going to be dramatic”, before adding, “it’s a slightly different exit to what the audience may be expecting.”

Co-star Davood Ghadami aka Kush Kazemi added that the Turner’s final scenes before she heads off on maternity leave were “explosive”.

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will see Slater clan are thrown into chaos when Stacey learns that Kush plans to fight for joint custody of their son Arthur – and that her cousin Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) already knew.

But to what lengths will Stacey go to keep Arthur close? Could Stacey go to drastic lengths and flee Walford with her little one and go into hiding to keep Kush from getting custody? Or can the co-parents find a way to resolve their animosity?

Lacey Turner originally revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Matt Kay in a February interview with OK! Magazine, where she announced that she’s due to give birth in July.

“We’ve dreamed of having a family for so long,” she said, also discussing how she had previously suffered two miscarriages before her current pregnancy. “It was like my whole world had fallen to pieces. When you’ve lost babies all you care about is the heartbeat – we’ve had 12 scans.

“Speaking to other people about it helped me. Women shouldn’t feel ashamed to talk about it as it happens to so many people.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.