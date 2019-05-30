Which acts are on Friday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

The acts competing in the fifth semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 have been confirmed, all hoping to impress ITV’s four impervious judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Advertisement

Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday’s grand final…

Barbara Nice

Age: 65

From: Stockport

Talent: Comedian

“I am really looking forward to performing at The Apollo in the Live Semi-Finals,” she said. “I loved my audition and can’t wait to be part of it all again – with the added edge of it being live!”

Fabulous Sisters

Age: 12-26

From: Japan

Talent: Dance Group

The dance group from Japan told us to expect “much more girl power” in the semi-finals. “We’re going to combine elements of elegance and power to wow the British public,” they said.

Gonzo

Age: 33

From: Japan

Talent: Extreme Tambourine Performer

Expect Gonzo to be daring in the semis. “I will show the fusion of tambourine and hero power,” he said.

Jacob Jones

Age: 27

From: London

Talent: Singer

“In the next performance you will see something totally unexpected and outside of the box,” he said.

Jonathan Goodwin

Age: 38

From: South Wales

Talent: Magician

“I’m super excited about the Semi-Finals of BGT. It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m really excited to see if I can pull off what I have planned,” he teased.

Leanne Mya

Age: 31

From: London

Talent: Singing

On her semi-finals act, Leanne explained, “I want to inspire people, and my performance will be a homage to one of my heroes who is also a huge supporter of the Grenfell community.”

Libby & Charlie

Talent: Dancing

The young dancing duo have been called in as a last-minute replacement for The Brotherhood, who were forced to pull-out in the week leading up to Friday’s semi-final.

X

Talent: Magic

Advertisement

X wouldn’t give a teaser of their next act, so we have to tune in to find out