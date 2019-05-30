Which acts are on Friday’s live Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?
Here's who'll be vying for a place in the final on Friday 31st May
The acts competing in the fifth semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 have been confirmed, all hoping to impress ITV’s four impervious judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.
- Who’s through to the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?
- Ant and Dec announce Alesha Dixon’s pregnancy through the medium of song live on Britain’s Got Talent
- Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are the eight acts fighting for a place in Sunday’s grand final…
Barbara Nice
Age: 65
From: Stockport
Talent: Comedian
“I am really looking forward to performing at The Apollo in the Live Semi-Finals,” she said. “I loved my audition and can’t wait to be part of it all again – with the added edge of it being live!”
Fabulous Sisters
Age: 12-26
From: Japan
Talent: Dance Group
The dance group from Japan told us to expect “much more girl power” in the semi-finals. “We’re going to combine elements of elegance and power to wow the British public,” they said.
Gonzo
Age: 33
From: Japan
Talent: Extreme Tambourine Performer
Expect Gonzo to be daring in the semis. “I will show the fusion of tambourine and hero power,” he said.
Jacob Jones
Age: 27
From: London
Talent: Singer
“In the next performance you will see something totally unexpected and outside of the box,” he said.
Jonathan Goodwin
Age: 38
From: South Wales
Talent: Magician
“I’m super excited about the Semi-Finals of BGT. It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m really excited to see if I can pull off what I have planned,” he teased.
Leanne Mya
Age: 31
From: London
Talent: Singing
On her semi-finals act, Leanne explained, “I want to inspire people, and my performance will be a homage to one of my heroes who is also a huge supporter of the Grenfell community.”
Libby & Charlie
Talent: Dancing
The young dancing duo have been called in as a last-minute replacement for The Brotherhood, who were forced to pull-out in the week leading up to Friday’s semi-final.
X
Talent: Magic
X wouldn’t give a teaser of their next act, so we have to tune in to find out