What is Love Island’s Casa Amor?
Everything you need to know about the second villa shaking things up
Love Island is back! Over the next weeks, we’ll watch the islanders couple up and put their new romances put to the test. And the biggest challenge couples faced in previous years of the ITV2 series? The infamous Casa Amor.
Here’s all you need to know about the show’s secret second villa…
Will Casa Amor return in series five?
According to some reports, yes, the rival villa IS coming back. However, this news is yet to be confirmed.
What is Casa Amor?
The second villa was first introduced to Love Island in a major twist in the show’s third series in 2017.
It is essentially a second luxury pad where producers split up current islanders by gender and introduce them to new eye candy, to test the relationships they have formed in the original villa.
Where is it?
Judging by the photos we’ve seen, Casa Amor is situated in the same otherwise uninhabited area just a few hundred yards from the original villa – close enough to hear screaming?
What happened there last year?
In 2018 it was the boys who packed their bags to stay in Casa Amor with a new set of girls.
Casa Amor was full of drama as 2018 winner Dani Dyer was left distressed after learning partner Jack Fincham was now living with ex Ellie Jones.
Plus, Josh Denzel pied off other half Georgia ‘loyal’ Steel, enjoying a smooch with newbie Kaz Crossley.