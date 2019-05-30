Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. What is Love Island’s Casa Amor?

What is Love Island’s Casa Amor?

Everything you need to know about the second villa shaking things up

Love Island villa

Love Island is back! Over the next weeks, we’ll watch the islanders couple up and put their new romances put to the test. And the biggest challenge couples faced in previous years of the ITV2 series? The infamous Casa Amor.

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know about the show’s secret second villa…

Will Casa Amor return in series five?

According to some reports, yes, the rival villa IS coming back. However, this news is yet to be confirmed.

What is Casa Amor?

The second villa was first introduced to Love Island in a major twist in the show’s third series in 2017.

It is essentially a second luxury pad where producers split up current islanders by gender and introduce them to new eye candy, to test the relationships they have formed in the original villa.

Where is it?

Judging by the photos we’ve seen, Casa Amor is situated in the same otherwise uninhabited area just a few hundred yards from the original villa – close enough to hear screaming?

What happened there last year?

In 2018 it was the boys who packed their bags to stay in Casa Amor with a new set of girls.

Casa Amor was full of drama as 2018 winner Dani Dyer was left distressed after learning partner Jack Fincham was now living with ex Ellie Jones.

Advertisement

Plus, Josh Denzel pied off other half Georgia ‘loyal’ Steel, enjoying a smooch with newbie Kaz Crossley.

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island trailer (YouTube screenshot)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam

Niall Aslam breaks his silence to explain why he left the Love Island villa

Love Island new bombshells

Meet the 12 new islanders set to cause chaos in Love Island

Love Island Ellie Jones

Jack’s ex is heading into Casa Amor and Love Island fans are NOT happy