Jasmine’s reaction to Robbo’s return sparks breakdown fears in Home and Away

Home and Away is lining up a mental health drama storyline for Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost)as she struggles to cope with her ex-boyfriend Robbo Shaw’s (Jake Ryan) return to Summer Bay, and her anxiety brings on a severe panic attack that leaves colleague Dr Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) worried for her mate.

Advertisement

Realising Dean Thompson has photographic evidence of her ill-advised drunken kiss with Colby Thorne from their recent night out, Jasmine fears Robbo’s reaction considering their roller coaster relationship is still in flux after he called off their engagement for hiding Tori’s pregnancy.

However, when the muscly ex-cop does learn of the one-off smooch it dawns on him he’s in no position to judge who Jasmine is locking lips with seeing as he abandoned her for weeks, but Jasmine still worries and becomes a nervous wreck every time they are around each other.

On Thursday 30th May, after a botched attempt to talk through her and Robbo’s cursed romance, Jasmine gets worked up and bumps into Tori who is struck by how agitated she seems. Sitting her down and trying to keep her calm as she can barely breathe, Tori gets Jasmine to open up about how she’s failing to manage her stress levels and later puts Robbo in the picture about his ex’s unnerving behaviour.

Jasmine then breaks down to Tori on Friday 31st May as it becomes clear she was having a panic attack the previous day. Tori and Robbo try to help the distressed medic, and Irene berates Robbo for being the root cause of her issues, but Jasmine starts act increasingly erratically – what’s really going on?

Advertisement