Carla and Peter leave Coronation Street – Chris Gascoyne teases the couple’s future

Troubled Coronation Street heroine Carla Connor (Alison King) will leave Weatherfield to receive specialist medical treatment following her psychotic breakdown on Friday 31st May when her paranoia reaches worrying new heights, putting her life in danger.

A much-talked about special edition of Corrie tells the story of Carla’s descent into delusion from the character’s point of view, giving viewers an insight into her fragile mental health.

Carla has spent months blaming herself for the factory collapse that killed Rana Habeeb, and after imagining she sees the tragic nurse, along with dead brother Aidan and deceased best friend Hayley Cropper, the Underworld boss is hospitalised again.

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) is told there is a place for his partner at a mental health unit in Carlisle and on Monday 3rd June he decides to leave town temporarily to accompany her so he can oversee her recovery, joined by son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

Gascoyne discusses the dramatic peak of Carla’s mental health plot and teases what the future holds for the cursed cobbles couple – as both battle their own demons.

With alcoholic Peter recently having had a relapse after years on the wagon, can they come through their greatest crisis yet?

How is Peter coping with Carla before she has her breakdown?

The police have called round with more questions about the factory which tips Carla over the edge and she becomes very confused. She floods the bathroom which is a real wake-up call for Peter who has to admit he has taken on more than he can handle.

Carla then disappears in the grip of paranoia, is Peter worried?

He is terrified and feels he has let her down. Knowing what a fragile state she was in he genuinely fears for her safety. They are desperate to find her before she comes to harm and have no idea where she has gone.

What happens when she is found?

Michelle spots her on the Victoria Street fire escape stairs and they realise she thinks she is talking to Hayley, Aidan and Rana. It is heartbreaking to watch and Peter is desperate to help her but worries if they scare her she could fall. He has to make a decision about what to do for the best.

This is a very intense, different kind of episode, what was it like to film?

It certainly was intense. Ali (King) has been amazing and very aware of the fact people are going through this in real life. She has really felt that responsibility – we are all mindful of that when we portray something so serious and real. It is important to get it right.

Can Peter and Carla come through this difficult time?

Carla is very, very poorly and it will take a long time for her to recover, but Peter will be there for her. They have had their ups and downs over the years but this experience has bonded them together and Peter will want to support her, they need each other.

How could this change them, individually and as a couple?

It will be interesting to see if this changes the dynamic of their relationship moving forward. This is the most difficult thing they have gone through and if they can deal with this you have to think they could deal with anything else that is thrown at them…

