Broadcasters set out plans for Tory leadership TV debates

Conservative leadership candidates are about to embark on a rigorous series of television debates, including a BBC debate, chaired by Emily Maitlis. The debates will be held after leadership nominations close on the week commencing 10th June.

The final two candidates will then appear on a special edition of BBC1’s Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, before conducting one-on-one interviews with the BBC’s Andrew Neil.

Sky News will invite the final contenders selected by MPs to take part in a live debate chaired by Kay Burley, in front of a studio audience of Conservative voters.

ITV are also expected to hold televised debates. “Our plans will include both a head-to-head debate and interviews, as well as trusted impartial analysis across our ITV news bulletins,” an ITV spokesperson told The Times.

So far eleven prominent Tory MPs have thrown their hats into the ring, including big names from the EU referendum such as Michael Gove and Boris Johnson . The full list of declared Conservative leadership candidates so far is as follows:

