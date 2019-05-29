Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Broadcasters set out plans for Tory leadership TV debates

Broadcasters set out plans for Tory leadership TV debates

The candidates will face a series of televised debates on BBC, ITV and Sky News, with Emily Maitlis, Fiona Bruce and Andrew Neil set to present the BBC's coverage

Michael Gove (Getty)

Conservative leadership candidates are about to embark on a rigorous series of television debates, including a BBC debate, chaired by Emily Maitlis. The debates will be held after leadership nominations close on the week commencing 10th June.

Advertisement

The final two candidates will then appear on a special edition of BBC1’s Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, before conducting one-on-one interviews with the BBC’s Andrew Neil.

Sky News will invite the final contenders selected by MPs to take part in a live debate chaired by Kay Burley, in front of a studio audience of Conservative voters.

ITV are also expected to hold televised debates. “Our plans will include both a head-to-head debate and interviews, as well as trusted impartial analysis across our ITV news bulletins,” an ITV spokesperson told The Times.

So far eleven prominent Tory MPs have thrown their hats into the ring, including big names from the EU referendum such as Michael Gove and Boris Johnson . The full list of declared Conservative leadership candidates so far is as follows:

Advertisement
  • Environment Secretary Michael Gove
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock
  • Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
  • Home Secretary Sajid Javid
  • Boris Johnson
  • Andrea Leadsom
  • Housing minister Kit Malthouse
  • Esther McVey
  • Dominic Raab
  • International Development Secretary Rory Stewart
  • Brexit Minister James Cleverly

Tags

You might like

Biggest movie releases 2019, YouTube

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Getty, SL

Last Tango in Halifax is officially returning with four new episodes

Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack

Where was Gentleman Jack filmed? Where is Shibden Hall and can you visit?