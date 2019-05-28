Ste in new clash with the Maaliks as Hollyoaks radicalisation story continues

Hollyoaks‘ Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) falls deeper under the control of far right extremists when his hatred of the Maalik family intensifies thanks to the sinister manipulation of Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) and Stuart Sumner (Chris Simmons).

The pair goad him into taking action when his sister Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is asked to be bridesmaid at the family’s upcoming traditional Muslim wedding.

Jonny and Stuart’s true agenda has become apparent to several villagers including Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter), who informs shaken Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) that her new neighbours are part of a far right organisation.

Ste is so brainwashed at this point, unaware that the blame he places on Dr Misbah for the death of Tegan last year is being twisted into anti-Muslim idealism. He refutes his sister’s claims and isolates himself from his own relatives, believing Stuart and Jonny are his only friends.

On Tuesday 4th June (E4 showing) Peri is asked by best mate Yasmine Maalik’s (Haiesha Mistry) future sister-in-law Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) to be a bridesmaid at the upcoming nuptials of her and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair). Seeing the girls pose in their traditional wedding outfits in the village for selfies, Ste seethes to see his sibling alongside the Maaliks.

Who can save Ste from Jonny and the far right group?

Encouraged by Jonny not to let the Maaliks turn her against him, Ste confronts Peri on Wednesday 5th June (E4) when he sees her in the bridesmaid’s frock again and demands she take it off. Causing a public scene, a showdown ensues as Ste’s anger rises. On Thursday 6th June (E4), Leela storms into the house to crash a meeting of the far right group and calls them all out on their racist behaviour – but can she convince her brother he is being groomed before it’s too late?

Talking about the controversial storyline to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Richardson discussed who might be able to extricate Ste from the group as he becomes more embroiled in their beliefs.

“I want Ste to open his own eyes. This is going to be the biggest thing that’s ever going to happen in his life. It’s so serious that I want him to be the one who grows up and realises, for his children’s sake, it is wrong. I want Ste to be the one who saves himself.”

