When is Outlander season 4’s home entertainment release? What deleted scenes are included with the DVD?

Outlander season 4 continued the story of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) as they continued their quest to settle themselves in colonial America.

Advertisement

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s acclaimed time-travelling novels, the series follows the improbable romance between a former 1940s army nurse and a proud seventeenth-century Scotsman. After Claire returned to her own present-day in the 1940s in order to safely raise her daughter Brianna, in season 3 she learnt that Jamie had survived the Battle of Culloden — a discovery that led her back through the stones for a reunion 20-years in the making.

As they attempt to set down roots in pre-revolutionary America, Claire and Jamie soon learn that the past always catches up with them, one way or another…

What happened in Outlander season 4?

Claire’s foreknowledge came into dangerous play again as the Frasers settled down in North Carolina, where they’re forced to forge an uneasy alliance with the existing British ruling class, despite the revolution to come…

Living in the 20th century, Claire and Jamie’s adult daughter Brianna grows closer to Roger Wakefield, but when the pair discover that untold danger faces Brianna’s parents, Brianna goes through the stones and into the seventeenth-century — where she’s followed by Roger.

Briefly reunited for a hand-fasting ceremony, the couple separate and Jamie brutally beats his son-in-law following a case of mistaken identity, before later remedying his mistake.

The season ends with a cliffhanger, after Jamie receives an order from Governor Tryon to find and kill his beloved godfather, Murtagh.

When is Outlander season 4’s home entertainment release in the UK?

Outlander season 4 is released on 27th May 2019

What deleted scenes and extras are on the Outlander season 4 DVD and Blu-ray?

OUTLANDER UNTOLD: Through the Stones

People of Worth: The Frasers featurette

Deleted & Extended Scenes with Introductions by Ronald D. Moore

Writer & Producer Commentaries

Gag Reel

Here In The New World featurette

Nothing Is Lost: A Look Back

Training Rollo

Advertisement

How can I buy the Outlander season 4 DVD, Blu-ray and digital download?

The Outlander season 4 DVD is available to order from Amazon now.

Is there a trailer?