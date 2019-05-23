Is Billy’s son dead following botched EastEnders hitman attack?

Ben Mitchell’s (Max Bowden) attempt to kill Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) went seriously awry in Thursday 23rd May’s EastEnders, when Billy’s young son William ended up in the firing line.

William narrowly escaped death as bad boy Ben’s conscience got the better of him upon learning Bill’s kid would be with him at the location he arranged with his hitman-for-hire to murder Bill.

Dashing to stop his nefarious plan, Ben spied a suspicious moped speeding towards them. With the driver about to pull a pistol, Ben pushed them out of harm’s way just in time.

Shaken Will was briefly out cold before being driven off in an ambulance with a head injury, while police questioned Ben as Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) turned up and wondered if her baby daddy had something to do with the incident…

Why is Ben trying to kill Billy?

Ben’s beef with Bill began earlier this week when Lola drunkenly confessed his secret long-game plan to destroy his dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Bill warned the Mitchell patriarch that his prodigal son was a traitor, leaving Phil unsure what to believe and Ben meeting a hitman down a dark alley way to get Lola’s meddling Pops permanently out of the picture.

The latest shock twist with Will has given Ben a wake-up call, but does this mean he’ll abandon his plan to fleece Phil as revenge for years of neglect? Is the whole clan about to learn the truth? Or could Lola be next on his hit list for blabbing to Billy, as Ben goes to worrying lengths to secure his place at the top of Walford’s most feared family?

And more importantly, what if Will doesn’t survive his scary moment with a moped and Ben is guilty of murder again?

