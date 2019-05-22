Lorraine Kelly set for Coronation Street cameo

Popular TV host Lorraine Kelly makes a guest appearance in Coronation Street as part of a special week of episodes starting on Monday 27th May with nightly showings at 9pm.

While the dramatic focus of the post-watershed action is on the revelation of who sabotaged the Underworld factory roof (find out whodunnit on Wednesday 29th May) and Carla Connor’s psychotic breakdown (don’t miss an episode seen from the fragile factory owner’s point of view on Friday 31st May), there’s also light relief in the form of the Platt family’s holiday from hell in which Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) is starstruck when she realises her favourite daytime presenter is staying in the same location.

Desperate to meet her idol, Gail persuades a reluctant Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) to help track her down. Hilarity ensues when the three generations of Platt women end up chasing La Kelly on a pedalo across a lake. Will Gail get an audience with the Scottish queen of breakfast telly, or end up with a restraining order?

When does Audrey find out Nick stole her money?

The staycation descends into chaos on Tuesday 28th May when Audrey, who has generously paid for her clan’s break, is told by grandson David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) that his brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) stole the money she inherited from old friend Archie Shuttleworth last year to get him out of debt, framing Aud’s lover Lewis Archer who conveniently died of a heart attack around the same time.

Not only that, but when David discovered what his sibling did he helped him use the money to open their barber shop business, Trim Up North, as Audrey’s youngest grandchild was angry his gran had given away his inheritance by selling her half of the salon he believed would one day be his.

How will Audrey react to the bombshell? And does this mean Nick is the guilty party responsible for deliberately tampering with the factory roof that caused the tragic death of Rana Habeeb?

By the end of the stripped week David and Nick have turned on each other, as the slippery Mr Tilsley is forced to admit to partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that he stole from his own grandmother…

On Thursday 30th May Nick offers to strike a deal with his sibling – David takes the rap for stealing Audrey’s £80,000, and Nick signs over his half of the barber’s. Will life for the Platts ever be the same again?

