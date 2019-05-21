Fears grow for Bex in EastEnders as drug-addled teen runs away

Troubled EastEnders schoolgirl Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) runs away from Albert Square on Monday 27th May, humiliated after a failed attempt to seduce Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and on the edge after taking medication to alleviate the stress of her crush and exam pressure.

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) is concerned for her friend when Bex reveals her plan to sneak into Kush’s flat and have her wicked way with him. Ignoring Lou’s warning against it, and downing wine for dutch courage, Bex uses the key the kindly stallholder gave her and waits for the buff bloke… only to be crushed when Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) interrupts them and she realises they are an item.

Packing a bag and leaving in secret, mum Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) starts to worry on Tuesday 28th May when she realises her daughter didn’t come home the previous night. With protective dad Martin Fowler (James Bye) now in the know about Bex’s infatuation with Kush, the truth about Bex’s recent struggle with stress emerges and the family start a desperate search the missing teen, but it’s Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) who is accused of being behind it by vengeful nemesis Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks), spotting an opportunity to stick it to her rival by producing false evidence that implicates him.

However, Stuart goes some way to proving he had nothing to do with Bex’s disappearance when he finds her smashed mobile phone at the allotments, the biggest clue yet as to her whereabouts.

Will Kush be blamed for Bex running away?

On Thursday 30th May, Rainie feels guilty for trying to pin the blame on Stuart when Martin attacks him, still convinced he is connected to his daughter’s mysterious vanishing act. Rainie guiltily admits the truth to Stuart in private she set him up, and he then goes to ground but hands Bex’s phone in to the police and makes a statement. Could he end up being the key to her being found?

There are more shocks for Martin and Sonia when they learn Kush and Bex kissed and she was using drugs. Accusing Kush of driving Bex away, Martin refuses his mate access to son Arthur – is this the start of a bitter custody battle between the dads?

Meanwhile, Bex is on the streets, gripped by paranoia having taken more pills. Thinking she’s being followed she runs away – will she be rescued or could she meet a grisly fate?

