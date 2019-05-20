Robbo returns to Home and Away – find out when he’s back on screen

Home and Away hunk Robbo Shaw (Jake Ryan) makes a dramatic comeback to Summer Bay on Monday 20thMay, six weeks after he walked out on Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) after discovering she was pregnant with his baby, going back on their agreement to stop IVF treatment, leaving fiancée Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) in the lurch for keeping the conception secret.

Dr Tori is having her 12-week ultrasound scan and confides in Jasmine, who has put her animosity towards her colleague aside to provide support in Robbo’s absence, she wishes her baby daddy was with her to share the moment.

Nurse Jasmine reminds her the buff bloke has obviously moved on and forgotten about them as neither have had any contact with him since he stropped off, feeling betrayed by both women and overwhelmed at the prospect of being a father again, in light of the tragic loss of his family in his former life as an undercover cop.

When Robbo makes a surprise appearance at the scan appointment it’s a huge shock, and Tori is quickly won over by his instant apologies when he explains he just needed some time to process the pregnancy bombshell. Struck by seeing their baby for the first time on the monitor, the air seems cleared between the pair – but Jasmine is a tougher nut to crack.

Angry at being abandoned and ignored when she tried to reach out, Jasmine lays into her fella and he realises how much hurt he’s caused. Despite Tori encouraging her to hear him out, Jasmine is hurt it was a message from his baby mama about the scan that drew him home, not her endless attempts at contact, and she tells Robbo it’s over…

Is that really it for the beleaguered couple, or will Robbo fight for the relationship? Or is the pregnancy and plan to raise the kid platonically too much of an obstacle for the romance to succeed?

