Joe McGann joins Hollyoaks as Tony Hutchinson’s long-lost dad

Hollyoaks has announced that Joe McGann is to join the cast later this year as Dr Edward Hutchinson, estranged father of the soap’s longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson.

Despite Tony having been in Hollyoaks since the very first episode, viewers have never met his dad and very little is known about him – but now the missing piece of his backstory is set to be put into place.

Teasing the new arrival in the village, executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said: “Tony Hutchinson, played by the hugely talented Nick Pickard, has been at the heart of Hollyoaks since it began. He is estranged from his father and we felt that as we approach our 25th anniversary next year it is time to learn more about our biggest character.

“Kind-hearted, sensitive, loveable Tony has settled into married life with Diane, and he’s never needed a father figure less. But in autumn, events will bring Edward Hutchinson to the village – we can’t wait to see the phenomenal Joe McGann bring this huge character to life. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the cast!”

Speaking about his new role, McGann said: “I’m so looking forward to joining the cast of Hollyoaks. It’s such a great team on both sides of the camera, and I hope to fit in. My mum is really proud to have a surgeon in the family.”

What else has Joe McGann been in?

Joe, 60, is the eldest of the four famous McGann brothers, an acting dynasty that also includes Paul McGann (the eighth incarnation of Doctor Who), Stephen McGann (now known for Call the Midwife) and Mark McGann (whose credits include The Grand). In 1995 the thespian siblings all starred together in BBC period drama The Hanging Gale.

Joe is best known for his long-running role on popular 1990s ITV sitcom The Upper Hand, in which he played male nanny Charlie Burrows opposite future EastEnders landlady Kellie Bright (Linda Carter) as his teenage daughter Jo. The actor also featured alongside his soon-to-be Hollyoaks colleague Lysette Anthony (aka Marnie Nightingale) in surreal ITV soap Night and Day back in 2001, and also appeared in Casualty, All Creatures Great and Small and Rockcliffe’s Babies.

