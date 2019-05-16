Keanu turns to Sharon after Louise baby drama in EastEnders

The romance between Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) in EastEnders was complicated enough without throwing a baby into the mix, seeing as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was paying his employee to go out with his daughter so as to protect her from gangster Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) and his cronies – not to mention the fact hunky Keanu had an affair with Phil’s missus Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean).

Advertisement

On Tuesday 14th May, Keanu confronts Lou’s BFF Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) and is full of questions about Ms Mitchell’s welfare in light of recent events, which leads to a confrontation between the beleaguered lovers.

Emotional Louise delivers some harsh home truths to the muscly mechanic leaving him heartbroken and bereft, so he decides to drown his sorrows in the Vic.

The situation gets decidedly awkward when landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) urges Sharon to step in and do something as Keanu spirals into belligerence, unaware of their romantic history.

Putting their saucy past aside, Sharon tries her best to support Keanu but he rejects her offer of a shoulder to cry on and storms off.

After events take a surprising turn between the pair, by Thursday 16th May a show insider teases Keanu and Sharon are “reeling from their actions”, which leads to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) becoming suspicious. What have Keanu and Sharon got to hide? And if Phil’s sneaky son finds out, could their affair be exposed at last? Or could the old flames’ forbidden feelings resurface once more?

Also next week, Keanu finds himself caught up in Ben’s dodgy dealings, leading to a case of mistaken identity and a shocking double cross set to cause more trouble for the Mitchell clan…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.