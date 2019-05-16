What time is Hollyoaks on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

The antics of the residents of Hollyoaks have entertained audiences ever since the first episode of the Channel 4 soap in 1995. Here’s everything you need to know about the show and how to watch it…

What days of the week is Hollyoaks on TV?

Hollyoaks is usually on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week with five episodes in total.

What time is Hollyoaks on TV?

Usually episodes air on Channel 4 each day at 6.30pm and then there’s a first look at the following day’s episode on E4 at 7pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special event programming and sport.

Can I live stream Hollyoaks online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Hollyoaks on All4.

Can I catch up on Hollyoaks episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of Hollyoaks remain available for catch up on All4 for a month after their initial broadcast on Channel 4.

Can I watch Hollyoaks on All4 from outside the UK?

Unfortunately not. Rights agreements mean that All 4 is only available in the UK. Even if you are a citizen of the UK you cannot access the service from abroad, except to watch previously downloaded shows (applicable to iOS and Android devices only). Some programmes are available in the Republic of Ireland, subject to rights.

What’s going to happen in Hollyoaks tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 13 May: Farrah receives an offer for a job in Canada, and Mercedes discovers a hidden stash of drugs. Meanwhile, Jonny and Stuart help Ste move in to Cindy’s old house.

Tuesday 14 May: Breda plans an attack on her next victim, Liam tries to cheer up Mercedes, and Grace decides that she wants to get a matching tattoo with Farrah.

Wednesday 15 May: Mercedes and Liam regain consciousness after the accident. Meanwhile, Harry notices that Romeo doesn’t have a car and reports it stolen to the police.

Thursday 16 May: James has questions for Harry, and Laurie tries to manipulate his way out of going to therapy. Meanwhile, a worried Sienna tries to get information from Courtney.

Friday 17 May:Liam continues to tempt Mercedes with drugs. The school investigation into Sienna and Laurie comes to a close, and Sienna hopes she will get the justice she deserves.

Who is the Hollyoaks showrunner?

Bryan Kirkwood is the current Hollyoaks producer. After having originally helmed the show between 2006 and 2009, Kirkwood returned to take over the role in 2012 following the departure of Emma Smithwick. During his hiatus from Hollyoaks, Kirkwood was the producer of BBC soap EastEnders.

Is Hollyoaks a real place?

No, Hollyoaks is not a real place – it’s a fictional village on the suburbs of Chester.

Where is Hollyoaks filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of Chester?

Despite being set in Chester, because of its mass schedule Hollyoaks is actually filmed at Lime Pictures’ studios in Childwall, Liverpool. The village itself is a specially built outdoor set at the studios. The Hollyoaks set was also the location for Grange Hill and the frontage, classrooms and corridors are now used as Hollyoaks High School.

Can I visit the set of Hollyoaks?

Sadly not. There are no tours of the Hollyoaks set organised at Lime Pictures, but there are lots of behind-the-scenes clips on the Channel 4 website.

Where can I watch classic Hollyoaks clips?

Channel 4 hosts a selection of Hollyoaks clips from over the decades on its YouTube channel.

Where can I watch video previews of Hollyoaks episodes?

Who’s in the cast of Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines and the demanding schedule required to output five episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

