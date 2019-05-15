Grace run over during Hollyoaks hit and run – but is she dead?

Hollyoaks has confirmed Grace Black (Tamara Wall) was the unlucky local in the path of joyriders Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) as their reckless theft of Harry Thompson’s (Parry Glasspool) sports car ended in disaster.

On Monday 13th May’s E4 showing Mercy was in self-destruct mode having lost stepson Max, who has decided to live with his aunt Nicole Owen in Greece.

Tempted by Liam into some distracting, hedonistic fun, the distraught landlady took off with her bad boy ex in Harry’s swanky motor.

But after they kissed, Mercedes came to her senses and told the dodgy Donovan her future was with husband Sylver (David Tag) and her family, and they headed home.

Meanwhile, Grace had a furious row with girlfriend Farrah Maalik (Krupa Pattani) as she revealed she had accepted a new job in Canada without consulting her. Declaring their romance over and refusing the offer to go with her, angry Grace stormed off – only to change her mind and leave an apologetic voicemail.

At that very moment, Mercedes and Liam came speeding down the road. Mercy was distracted by Liam reaching for a wrap of cocaine, and as she tried to stop him she crashed into some roadworks – unknowingly mowing down Grace…

On Tuesday 14th May’s E4 episode, viewers will see Liam get out of the car to allay Mercy’s fears that they hit someone. When he spies a discarded gold shoe he kicks it out of view and assures Mercedes there were no casualties – not realising his own sister is hidden at the side of the road with her life on the line.

Will Grace survive the hit and run? And who was the mystery person blackmailing Harry who he sneaked off to meet when he realised his car had been nicked…?

