What time is Coronation Street on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Coronation Street was conceived in 1960 by scriptwriter Tony Warren, and has since become one of the nation’s favourite shows, charting the fortunes of the people of Weatherfield in the North West of England.

Advertisement

What days of the week is Coronation Street on TV?

Coronation Street is usually on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week with six episodes in total.

What time is Corrie on TV?

Usually episodes air on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special events programming and live sporting fixtures on ITV.

Can I live stream Coronation Street online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Coronation Street on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Corrie episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of Coronation Street remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Coronation Street on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Coronation Street by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Coronation Street tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 13 May (7.30pm): Roy fears for Carla’s health without her medication, and Seb traces Alina to her new workplace. Meanwhile, Emma steps in when Yasmeen lets Geoff down.

Monday 13 May (8.30pm): The extent of Carla’s delusions shocks Roy, and Steve admits his financial concerns to Tracy. Meanwhile, the regulars share the limelight at the Rovers’ talent show.

Wednesday 15 May (7.30pm): Ken refuses to haul Peter out of rehab to be at Carla’s side, and Tim and Steve consider developing a Street Cars app. Meanwhile, Beth makes a discovery about Kirk’s big break.

Wednesday 15 May (8.30pm): Peter arranges to care for Carla at home, and Tracy encourages Steve to break the law in pursuit of profit. Elsewhere, Seb invites Alina to stay the night.

Friday 17 May (7.30pm): Steve takes a huge risk by picking up a taxi fare off the street, and Nick faces more questions from the police. Meanwhile, Peter and Michelle bring Carla home to Roy’s flat.

Friday 17 May (8.30pm): Steve takes a huge risk by picking up a taxi fare off the street, and Nick faces more questions from the police. Meanwhile, Peter and Michelle bring Carla home to Roy’s flat.

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information for Coronation Street on our Corrie hub.

Who is the Coronation Street showrunner?

Iain MacLeod is the current Coronation Street producer. He took over the role in 2018 following the departure of Kate Oates. MacLeod was previously the producer of ITV soap Emmerdale before which he was producer on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Is Weatherfield a real place?

No, Weatherfield is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of Greater Manchester based on Salford in the north west of England.

Where is Coronation Street filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of Manchester?

Corrie has been filmed in Manchester since it began in 1960 but largely on purpose built indoor and outdoor sets. The show is currently made at MediaCity UK at Salford Quays. Occasionally on-location shooting takes place on the real streets of Manchester, but the vast majority of filming takes place on the purpose built sets.

Previously the show was filmed in and around Granada Studios.

Can I visit the set of Corrie?

Yes, Coronation Street offers an 80-minute set tour where visitors can explore the external parts of the set while they are not being used for filming. The tour is fully guided and offers a unique perspective on how the soap opera is made. For more information on the tour details, times and dates you can click here.

Where can I watch classic Corrie clips?

ITV host a selection of Coronation Street clips from the last 50+ years on their website.

Where can I watch video previews of Coronation Street episodes?

Our new Coronation Street spoilers video will be available here every week:

Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street?

Coronation Street has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines that are simultaneously running and the demanding schedule required to output six episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

Advertisement