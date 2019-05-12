Accessibility Links

  3. Bafta Television Awards 2019 – as it happens

Join us for live coverage of Britain's prestigious television awards, held at London's Festival Hall on Sunday 12th May

Bafta TV Awards, BBC Pictures and SEAC

It’s that time of year again. The 2019 British Academy Television Awards are upon us, bringing together the creme de la creme of TV talent at London’s Royal Festival Hall where the industry’s top actors and creatives hope to get their hands on the coveted Bafta masks.

Who’s nominated? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead the charge (you can see the full shortlist here), with Bodyguard and Mrs Wilson also up for multiple awards. The ceremony begins at 6:45pm and BBC1 doesn’t start airing coverage till 8pm, but don’t worry – we’ve got you covered with live minute-by-minute reporting on the red carpet, a full winners list, backstage gossip and in-depth analysis all within the forum of this live blog…

BAFTA TV AWARDS 2019

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing
This article will be updated from 4pm onwards

Bafta TV Awards, BBC Pictures and SEAC
