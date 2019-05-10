What time is Coronation Street on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Coronation Street was conceived in 1960 by scriptwriter Tony Warren, and has since become one of the nation’s favourite shows, charting the fortunes of the people of Weatherfield in the North West of England.

What days of the week is Coronation Street on TV?

Coronation Street is usually on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week with six episodes in total.

What time is Corrie on TV?

Usually episodes air on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special events programming and live sporting fixtures on ITV.

Can I live stream Coronation Street online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Coronation Street on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Corrie episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of Coronation Street remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Coronation Street on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Coronation Street by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Coronation Street tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 6 May (7.30pm): As Mary clashes with Freda over the sale of No.3, Norris unexpectedly returns to the Street! Dev is not impressed when he finds pregnant employee Gemma having a rest at the kebab shop and customer Tim helping himself to food!



Monday 6 May (8.30pm): Mary’s in for a shock when hubby Norris asks for a divorce, so he can marry Freda instead! Does Bethany have the hots for Ryan after buying him a box of vinyl records?

Wednesday 8 May (7.30pm): How will Bethany react when Ryan tries to kiss her? Michelle is alarmed when she receives a message from alcoholic Peter threatening to abandon his stint in rehab so he can find missing factory boss Carla.

Wednesday 8 May (8.30pm): Ryan’s got women trouble when he discovers both Bethany and Alya are interested in him. There’s a blast from the past, when a stack of hidden letters reveal Mary’s former flame Bendan is still in love with her!

Friday 10 May (7.30pm): Will a hurt and jealous Alya find a way to wreck Ryan’s new romance with Bethany? There’s a shock in store for Robert.

Friday 10 May (8.30pm): Will Mary forgive Norris when he tells her he hid the love letters because he didn’t want Brendan to hurt her again? Will Ryan and Bethany’s romance be short-lived?

Who is the Coronation Street showrunner?

Iain MacLeod is the current Coronation Street producer. He took over the role in 2018 following the departure of Kate Oates. MacLeod was previously the producer of ITV soap Emmerdale before which he was producer on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Is Weatherfield a real place?

No, Weatherfield is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of Greater Manchester based on Salford in the north west of England.

Where is Coronation Street filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of Manchester?

Corrie has been filmed in Manchester since it began in 1960 but largely on purpose built indoor and outdoor sets. The show is currently made at MediaCity UK at Salford Quays. Occasionally on-location shooting takes place on the real streets of Manchester, but the vast majority of filming takes place on the purpose built sets.

Previously the show was filmed in and around Granada Studios.

Can I visit the set of Corrie?

Yes, Coronation Street offers an 80-minute set tour where visitors can explore the external parts of the set while they are not being used for filming. The tour is fully guided and offers a unique perspective on how the soap opera is made. For more information on the tour details, times and dates you can click here.

Where can I watch classic Corrie clips?

ITV host a selection of Coronation Street clips from the last 50+ years on their website.

Where can I watch video previews of Coronation Street episodes?

Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street?

Coronation Street has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines that are simultaneously running and the demanding schedule required to output six episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

