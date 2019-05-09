David reels as Maya and Jacob grooming is finally exposed in Emmerdale

Emmerdale‘s David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) finally knows about the forbidden affair between Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) after a shock revelation from his teenage son on Thursday 9th May.

Over the last few months viewers have seen predatory teacher Maya use her relationship with David to get closer to pupil Jacob in order to groom and manipulate him.

Playing on the schoolboy’s crush, paedophile Maya has convinced vulnerable Jacob she is in love with him and there been several near-misses as the couple have covered up their covert liaison, which turned physical just as he turned 16.

Jacob’s mum Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and former stepmothers Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) discovered the inappropriate affair on the ‘Big Night Out’ a fortnight ago.

Their showdown has played out in dramatic flashbacks this week that showed the trio of friends leave Maya for dead in the woods – only for Jacob to rescue her and secretly harbour his lover while they plot their escape, while Leyla spun a lie to the locals that Maya had left town to stay with her mum after dumping David.

The first of this evening’s double bill ended with David surprised to see Jacob back in the village, as he thought he was in Portugal with adopted mother Alicia.

Unaware of the recent revelations between the lad and the three ladies, David reeled as Jacob admitted he’d actually been with Maya since she disappeared – and they were planning to run off and be together…

What will David do now he knows the truth?

One of the biggest soap time bombs of the year has exploded at last, but fans will have to wait until the second instalment of the double bill at 8:00pm on ITV to see the fallout of Jacob’s confession.

David is sure to react with horror at the news his son is having an affair with his girlfriend. But with Jacob insisting he hasn’t been abused can Mr Metcalfe convince the lad his liaison with his teacher is wrong and stop him leaving?

And will devastated David learn the full gory story of Leyla, Priya and Tracy’s attempted murder of Maya?

