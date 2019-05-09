Adrian Edmondson joins EastEnders cast as Jean’s new love interest

EastEnders has confirmed that Adrian Edmondson is joining the cast this summer to play the new man in Jean Slater’s (Gillian Wright) life, giving the character something to smile about as she continues her treatment for ovarian cancer.

The star of iconic comedies The Young Ones and Bottom plays the charming and witty Daniel Cook, described as having a wicked sense of humour which is just what Jean needs as she bravely battles her illness – although it’s not exactly love at first sight.

“At first Jean is unsure about Daniel,” reveals an EastEnders spokesperson, “but as he offers support in his own unique way, she warms to him and the pair strike up a bond…”

Speaking about his new role, Edmondson revealed he has links to the BBC1 soap going back decades

“There were only 15 boys on my drama course at Manchester university, and I’ll be the third to appear in EastEnders so I feel it’s kind of tradition!” he says.

“The other two being Tom Watt [aka original character Lofty Holloway, who returned in February 2019 after 30 years for the funeral of Dr Legg] and Paul Bradley [lovable loser Nigel Bates]”.

The soap’s executive producer Jon Sen added: “Adrian is a phenomenal talent who will bring his unique blend of intelligence, warmth and humour to the role of Daniel. We’re all over the moon he’s coming to Walford and can’t wait for this love story to hit screens later this year.”

What else has Adrian Edmondson been in?

Edmondson famously got his big break as part of alternative comedy troupe the Comic Strip who exploded onto the scene in the early 1980s with anarchic sitcom The Young Ones, in which he played volatile punk Vyvyan alongside the late Rik Mayall as politicised student Rick.

The creative partnership with Mayall, who died in 2014, continued with the similarly chaotic and equally popular Bottom.

Edmondson has also taken on dramatic roles in Holby City, Bancroft and War and Peace. In 2017 he had a small role in as villainous Captain Peavey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and was recently seen as Molly Windsor’s adoptive father in ITV thriller Cheat.

He has been married to fellow Comic Strip alumni Jennifer Saunders, co-creator of Absolutely Fabulous, since 1985.

