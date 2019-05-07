Habiba reveals shock affair with Adam on EastEnders

Habiba Ahmed has revealed on tonight’s EastEnders that she’s sleeping with dentist Adam Bateman and now intends to marry him! The revelation came during a showdown between Habiba and her sister Iqra, who had grown suspicious of the pair’s closeness over the last couple of weeks. But the big question now is: will an unsuspecting Honey find out about her boyfriend’s duplicity?

What is Habiba and Adam’s history?

As viewers know, Habiba (Rukku Nahar) has known Adam (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) since his days being fostered by her grandparents Mariam and Arshad Ahmed. Having not seen each other for years, Habiba came back into Adam’s life when she arrived in Walford in February. The two of them have been flirting with each other ever since, with Habiba making it clear to Adam that she’s no longer the little girl she once was.

Who knows Adam cheated on Honey?

Honey’s former partner Billy (Perry Fenwick) spied the pair kissing last week and ended up confiding in Lola (Danielle Harold). Since then, Lola has made an effort to get Habiba to confess by pretending to be her friend. Habiba, though, has stayed silent in Lola’s company, opting instead to reveal all to Iqra.

Will Honey find out about Habiba and Adam?

EastEnders hasn’t yet revealed whether word will reach Honey’s (Emma Barton) ears, though we’re not-so-secretly hoping that she discovers all, gives Adam the push and reconciles with Billy. OK, so he’s no saint himself (he did, after all, once cheat on her with Tina Carter), but the two of them undoubtedly have more chemistry than Honey does with the duplicitous dentist…

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC1