What time is Coronation Street on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Coronation Street was conceived in 1960 by scriptwriter Tony Warren, and has since become one of the nation’s favourite shows, charting the fortunes of the people of Weatherfield in the North West of England.

Advertisement

What days of the week is Coronation Street on TV?

Coronation Street is usually on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week with six episodes in total.

What time is Corrie on TV?

Usually episodes air on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special events programming and live sporting fixtures on ITV.

Can I live stream Coronation Street online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Coronation Street on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Corrie episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of Coronation Street remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Coronation Street on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Coronation Street by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Coronation Street tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 29 April (7.30pm): Toyah becomes increasingly suspicious that Nick sabotaged the factory roof after finding the missing health and safety report hidden under the bedroom mattress. Ken is worried about his stressed-out son Peter and the effect Carla’s disappearance is having on him.

Monday 29 April (8.30pm): Nick tells Leanne and Toyah someone is trying to frame him. Will they believe his claim? Elsewhere, Ken takes Peter to the doctor after Claudia finds him in a terrible state…

Wednesday 1 May (7.30pm): There’s a shock when Nick is arrested and questioned about the factory disaster! Pregnant Gemma quits her job at Prima Doner because the smell of meat is making her feel sick.

Wednesday 1 May (8.30pm): What will Leanne do when evidence suggests her boyfriend Nick is up to no good again? Chesney gets the wrong idea when he sees ex-girlfriend Gemma and Ryan together.

Friday 3 May (7.30pm): Gemma decides to leave the street and go and live with her mum! Can Chesney convince her to stay? Mary announces she wants to divorce hubby Norris after falling for Jan!

Friday 3 May (8.30pm): Chesney is ready to make a big commitment to Gemma – but is it enough to convince her to return to the cobbles? Mary’s in for a surprise when family friend Freda unexpectedly turns-up with shock news about Norris…

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information for Coronation Street on our Corrie hub.

Who is the Coronation Street showrunner?

Iain MacLeod is the current Coronation Street producer. He took over the role in 2018 following the departure of Kate Oates. MacLeod was previously the producer of ITV soap Emmerdale before which he was producer on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Is Weatherfield a real place?

No, Weatherfield is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of Greater Manchester based on Salford in the north west of England.

Where is Coronation Street filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of Manchester?

Corrie has been filmed in Manchester since it began in 1960 but largely on purpose built indoor and outdoor sets. The show is currently made at MediaCity UK at Salford Quays. Occasionally on-location shooting takes place on the real streets of Manchester, but the vast majority of filming takes place on the purpose built sets.

Previously the show was filmed in and around Granada Studios.

Can I visit the set of Corrie?

Yes, Coronation Street offers an 80-minute set tour where visitors can explore the external parts of the set while they are not being used for filming. The tour is fully guided and offers a unique perspective on how the soap opera is made. For more information on the tour details, times and dates you can click here.

Where can I watch classic Corrie clips?

ITV host a selection of Coronation Street clips from the last 50+ years on their website.

Where can I watch video previews of Coronation Street episodes?

Our new Coronation Street spoilers video will be available here every week:

Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street?

Coronation Street has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines that are simultaneously running and the demanding schedule required to output six episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

Advertisement