Everything you need to know about Outlander season 5

The time-travelling romance returns, as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) attempt to build their new life together in pre-revolutionary America. Following a cliffhanger ending last season, what will season five of Outlander hold for the Frasers?

When is Outlander season 5 on TV and where can I watch it?

It’s a bit too early to say exactly when it will be released, but production began on Outlander season five in Scotland in April 2019. The series will air on Starz in the USA and on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers.

What’s going to happen in Outlander season 5?

Based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s series, the events of the corresponding fifth season will kick off fairly soon after the cliffhanger finale of season four, which saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) receive an order from Governor Tryon to find and kill his godfather, Murtagh.

“Season five, we essentially pick up where we left them,” Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “There’s a little passage of time, but there’s a lot going on for all of the characters, and there’s a lot of new relationships to be forged.”

Network Starz’s synopsis for season five reads: “As Claire knows all too well, friends, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching towards Revolution, with members of the elite ruling classes struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Movement.

“Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the fiery cross, an ancient Scottish call to arms.”

What’s going to happen between Jamie and Roger?

Roger and Jamie’s relationship last season was fraught to say the least, after Jamie brutally beat his son-in-law following a case of mistaken identity.

“There’s a lot going on for the relationship at the start of this season,” Rankin said of Roger and Jamie’s relationship. “They don’t really know each other, they’re a bit unsure of each other; obviously Jamie played a huge part in what happened to Roger and what he had to go through, through season four, so I’m sure Roger won’t have completely let that go.

“They are family, they are kin — they do already, whether they like to admit it or not, have a connection. And they have a very deep connection through blood, anyway, they’re both MacKenzies. So I hope to see them forge a strong relationship through the coming seasons. I’d like to think so.”

Is there an Outlander season 5 trailer?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted. However, there is a first-look image of Claire and Jamie, staring adoringly into one another’s eyes.

Your first photo from Season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 16, 2019

Who stars in Outlander season five?

Returning are Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna, Claire and Jamie’s daughter), and Richard Rankin (Roger), while Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh is also set to return (although it seemed a close one for a time!).

Although there’s no statement yet confirming the rest of the cast, it’s safe to say that the majority of your favourite season four characters will be back.

New casting announcements are yet to be released, but we’ll keep you posted.