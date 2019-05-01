Jamie Tate FINALLY arrives in Emmerdale – with a bang!

Emmerdale finally introduces Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), estranged son of evil Kim Tate (Claire King), on Tuesday 30th April when the village vixen’s offspring arrives for a job interview at the vet’s only to be caught up in a car crash drama when Megan Macey (Gaynor Faye) accidentally causes Eric Pollard (Chris Chattel) to be run over.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) reveals to unimpressed surgery colleagues Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that cruel Kim’s son is a possibility for the current vacancy having been convinced by the Home Farm horror’s sob story she is desperate to make amends with Jamie.

Eventually persuading her sceptical workmates to give him a chance, Rhona has egg on her face when Jamie fails to show for the interview. It turns out there’s a logical explanation and the young Mr Tate eventually shows up full of profuse apologies and still interested in the position – but it’s at that moment Megan is distracted from the wheel of her car when she sends a text and she rams into Jamie’s motor.

There’s chaos at the scene as Jamie is treated for shock, and the prang also involves Pollard who is knocked down and ends up being rushed into emergency surgery in hospital.

After the crash drama, Jamie is reunited with mum Kim, but there’s no love lost and she ends up having to confiscate his car keys to force him to spend some time with her…

Is Jamie Tate going to turn out to be a baddie like his mum Kim?

“Jamie was sent to boarding school when Kim went to prison,” reveals Lincoln. “He is more innocent and naive than his mum and wants nothing to do with her. He doesn’t even realise she’s behind the job interview until he gets there, he thinks she’s still in jail!”

The character was last seen in January 1999 as a toddler, escaping in a helicopter with Kim as she fled the cops for her numerous crimes.

When Kim was reintroduced in October 2018 it was revealed she had fallen out with Jamie and begged manservant Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) to track him down – now fans at last get to meet the grown-up little boy who was at the centre of a famous ‘Who’s the daddy?’ plot in the 1990s. Despite several paternity tests seemingly proving his father was Kim’s sugar daddy husband Frank Tate, there was always the ambiguity he might be her toy boy lover Dave Glover’s.

“Despite Kim trying to bring him back into the fold Jamie wants to distance himself from her and the Tate legacy,” continues Lincoln. “Jamie is a good guy and is constantly defending himself that he’s not like his mum, but can be easily manipulated by her. When it comes to your parents there are always certain traits that you are going to show eventually.

“Perhaps Jamie will turn out to be manipulative in his own way…”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.