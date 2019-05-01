Dixie from Casualty joins Coronation Street as Gemma’s mum

Coronation Street brings more family for Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) to the cobbles in July when viewers meet her mother Bernie for the first time, who ITV have confirmed will be played by ex-Casualty star Jane Hazlegrove.

Bubbly Bernie Winter (pun very much intended, apparently…) is described as an old raver and party animal who refuses to be tied down to any responsibilities, whether it be work, relationships or romance. The well-meaning mother loves her twins, Gemma and brother Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), but has never been the most reliable of parents and has let them down throughout their lives – as demonstrated on screen this week when she fails to show at an arranged meeting with her pregnant daughter. But Bernie will be back in her offsprings’ lives this summer, and sparks are set to fly…

What else has the actress playing Gemma’s mum appeared in?

“Like mother, like daughter,” a Corrie spokesperson tells RadioTimes.com about the cast addition. “We are very pleased the fantastic Jane Hazelgrove has agreed to join the show as the irrepressible and impossible Gemma’s even more irrepressible and impossible mother!”

Gobby Gemma has just discovered she is expecting a child with ex-boyriend Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), but with their sweet-natured romance having collapsed just weeks after getting together following a protracted ‘Will they? Won’t they?’ build-up, the kebab shop worker will need all the support she can as she faces life as a single parent. But while Bernie’s arrival initially pleases mum-to-be Gemma, Paul is suspicious as to what she’s after – will her arrival hinder or help her clan?

Best known for her decade as paramedic Kathleen ‘Dixie’ Dixon in Casualty, in which she appeared from 2006-2016, Hazelgrove said of her new role: “I’m thrilled to be joining Coronation Street. It’s where I started my apprenticeship as a very young actor,” referring to a small role in a single episode of the Street back in 1985. “I can’t wait to get stuck in!”

The performer has a raft of TV credits to her name in numerous popular shows such as Father Brown, Judge John Deed, Silent Witness and Victoria Wood’s classic sitcom dinnerladies.

