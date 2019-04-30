Will there be a series 3 of The Missing?

Will there be a third series of The Missing?

Advertisement

While nothing is confirmed yet, creators Harry and Jack Williams are open to another series – but without the show’s French detective, Julien Baptiste.

Tchéky Karyo’s character is getting his own spin-off series, and the writers told RadioTimes.com that if they were to do more of The Missing, “it would be a brand new story and world”.

This implies that the show would return with an entirely new lead cast, similarly to anthology series such as Fargo and True Detective.

Series one of The Missing starred James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connor as parents who enlisted Baptiste’s help in their desperate search for their son, who had disappeared while on a family holiday in France. Series two then followed Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey as the parents of a missing schoolgirl, and Baptiste was once again assigned to the case.

A third series of the show would, it appears, not only recast the big-name actors playing the characters at the centre of the missing person case, but it would also feature a brand new detective.

In 2017, after the second series ended, Harry emphasised that a third instalment would need to be a completely fresh story: “It would have to be very different, it would have to not be cynical, and it would have to be saying something new,” he said. “Never say never.”

Executive producer Willow Grylls agreed: “The one thing we can say for certain is that like series two, it would be very different from series one and two.”

Advertisement

In the meantime, if you’re craving more series from the Williams brothers, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2019 in the form of Baptiste, Fleabag and The Liar.