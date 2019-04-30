What time is Emmerdale on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Centring on a group of families (the Tate, Sugden, Dingle and King families) living in the fictional village Emmerdale in the Yorkshire Dales, the long-running soap was first broadcast in 1972 under the then-title Emmerdale Farm.

What days of the week is Emmerdale on TV?

Emmerdale usually airs on Mondays – Fridays, while a double bill is usually scheduled on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

What time is Emmerdale on TV?

Emmerdale airs at 7pm on ITV, before Coronation Street airs at 7.30pm.

Can I live stream Emmerdale online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Emmerdale on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Emmerdale episodes if I miss them live?

You’re in luck — if you’re in the UK, episodes of Emmerdale remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Emmerdale on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Emmerdale by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Emmerdale tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 29 April: Paddy and Vanessa are not impressed when they discover Jamie Tate is one of the potential interviewees at the vets. Will they give him a chance, despite their hate of his mum, Kim?

Tuesday 30 April: (7.00pm) Megan texts her fella Frank while driving and manages to crash into the back of Jamie’s car. Pollard is knocked to the ground in the chaos! Will he be okay? Meanwhile, Bear takes advantage of Pollard and Faith’s rocky relationship and tries to kiss Faith!

Tuesday 30 April: (8.00pm) It’s not looking good for Pollard when he suddenly takes a turn for the worse and is rushed into emergency surgery. Things are frosty between Kim and Jamie but she’s determined to spend some quality time with her estranged son.

Wednesday 1 May: As Will’s harassment of Harriet takes a darker turn, is daughter Dawn having second thoughts about helping him? Meanwhile, unsuspecting Harriet arranges another visit with social services about reuniting Dawn with her son, Lucas.

Thursday 2 May: (7.00pm) It’s the day of the local council election and Nicola worries whether she’s got what it takes to beat rivals Hilary and Harry.

Thursday 2 May: (8.00pm) Will is starting to have doubts his daughter Dawn will continue to help him harass hated ex, Harriet. Dawn’s in for a shock when Will tells her what she can do to prove her loyalty…

Friday 3 May: In the aftermath of the local council election, Nicola drowns her sorrows in the Woolpack and is convinced she’s lost the election to rivals Hilary and Harry. Is she right?

Who is the Emmerdale showrunner?

Former ITV drama commissioner Jane Hudson is the executive producer of Emmerdale. Kate Brooks and Laura Shaw join her as series producers.

Is Emmerdale a real place?

Sorry to burst your bubble, Emmerdale fans — it’s a fictional village in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

Where is Emmerdale filmed?

The series has been filmed at ITV Yorkshire’s Leeds studios ever since the series’ inception. Location shooting is filmed at the purpose-built set on the Harewood estate, while various other locations in Yorkshire have been used over the years.

Can I visit the set of Emmerdale?

Yep, you can visit the outdoor Emmerdale village set. It’s a 90-minute outdoor walking tour, where you can take pictures and discover the behind-the-scenes world of your favourite Yorkshire soap opera. For more information on tour dates, tickets, timings and prices, click here.

