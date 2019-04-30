When is Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me on TV? What’s it about?

Best known as Tony Blair’s formidable spin doctor, Alastair Campbell has suffered from bouts of severe depression throughout his life.

In a new BBC2 documentary marking Mental Health Awareness week, Campbell sets out to find a cure for depression, while learning about the impact of his depressions on those around him.

When is Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me on TV?

Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me will air on BBC2 later this spring.

What is Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me about?

Campbell has had depression all his life, and has found that there’s only so much therapy and anti-depresants can do for him. Encouraged by his partner Fiona and his daughter Grace, Campbell goes on a quest — featuring candid video diaries — to discover what the latest science can offer him and countless others living with depression.

“I’ve been on antidepressants for years and years and none of them can stop it,” Campbell said in a statement. “I want to understand my depression and find out if modern science has any better ways of treating it. I’m hoping there’s something out there that can help me lead a happier life.”

What is the BBC doing for Mental Health Awareness week?

The BBC has commissioned a slate of personal documentaries exploring what it is to live with mental health issues. Alongside Depression and Me, Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain will open up about her struggles with anxiety, while in Psychosis and Me, former Homeland actor David Harewood sets out to piece together what happened to him 30 years ago sectioned following a mental breakdown — much of which he doesn’t remember.