The One Show bags Stacey Dooley, Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc as guest hosts

The One Show has lined up a starry slate of guest hosts to fill in for Alex Jones while she’s away until autumn for her maternity leave.

Strictly winner Stacey Dooley, The Voice’s Emma Willis and former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc are among those lined up to fill Jones’s shoes for the next few months. Joining them are regular guest presenters Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

Jones said: “I know The One Show will be in very capable hands while I’m on maternity leave and good luck to all the guest presenters – I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show. I’ll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!”

See full details of the stand-in hosts’ stints below.

