Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. The One Show bags Stacey Dooley, Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc as guest hosts

The One Show bags Stacey Dooley, Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc as guest hosts

Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley will also fill in for Alex Jones who is on maternity leave until the autumn

Programme Name: The One Show - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Alex Jones, Matt Baker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

The One Show has lined up a starry slate of guest hosts to fill in for Alex Jones while she’s away until autumn for her maternity leave.

Advertisement

Strictly winner Stacey Dooley, The Voice’s Emma Willis and former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc are among those lined up to fill Jones’s shoes for the next few months. Joining them are regular guest presenters Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.

Jones said: “I know The One Show will be in very capable hands while I’m on maternity leave and good luck to all the guest presenters – I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show. I’ll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!”

See full details of the stand-in hosts’ stints below.

Advertisement
  • Angellica Bell will guest from Monday 29th April for three weeks
  • Angela Scanlon will guest from Monday 20th May for two weeks and Monday 17 June for one week
  • Emma Willis will guest from Monday 3rd June for two weeks
  • Mel Giedroyc will guest from Monday 24th June for one week
  • Stacey Dooley will guest from Monday 29th July for one week
  • Michelle Ackerley will guest from Monday 5th August for two weeks

Tags

All about The One Show

Programme Name: The One Show - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Alex Jones, Matt Baker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

SPOILERS Avengers: Endgame – what happens next?

Good Omens The Chattering Order of St. Beryl (screenshot, FC)

Good Omens’ evil nuns drop music video featuring Neil Gaiman

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Good Omens

13 books you need to read before they become TV series and movies in 2019