The One Show bags Stacey Dooley, Emma Willis and Mel Giedroyc as guest hosts
Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley will also fill in for Alex Jones who is on maternity leave until the autumn
The One Show has lined up a starry slate of guest hosts to fill in for Alex Jones while she’s away until autumn for her maternity leave.
Strictly winner Stacey Dooley, The Voice’s Emma Willis and former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc are among those lined up to fill Jones’s shoes for the next few months. Joining them are regular guest presenters Angellica Bell, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley.
- The One Show’s Alex Jones bids a teary farewell to co-host Matt Baker before maternity leave
- Alex Jones reveals pay gap with One Show co-host Matt Baker has been “addressed”
Jones said: “I know The One Show will be in very capable hands while I’m on maternity leave and good luck to all the guest presenters – I hope they have as much fun as I do on the show. I’ll be back on the sofa in the autumn, but in the meantime, I plan on watching from my own sofa with little Teddy and the newest addition!”
See full details of the stand-in hosts’ stints below.
- Angellica Bell will guest from Monday 29th April for three weeks
- Angela Scanlon will guest from Monday 20th May for two weeks and Monday 17 June for one week
- Emma Willis will guest from Monday 3rd June for two weeks
- Mel Giedroyc will guest from Monday 24th June for one week
- Stacey Dooley will guest from Monday 29th July for one week
- Michelle Ackerley will guest from Monday 5th August for two weeks