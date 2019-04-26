Chris Chibnall says Broadchurch is “absolutely” never coming back

Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall has remained firm in his resolve to walk away from the hugely popular crime drama as series three comes to an end.

There is “absolutely” no chance that Olivia Colman and David Tennant will ever return as DS Ellie Miller and DI Alec Hardy, Chibnall confirmed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“That is it and there will be no more after this one, absolutely,” he said, discussing the “emotional” third and final series.

“It’s been an extraordinary journey with the show it has taken us all by surprise.”

Chibnall has previously admitted to doubts about whether he’d made the right decision, telling the Radio Times: “It’s hard to say goodbye. I’ve asked myself, ‘Why am I walking away from the two best actors in the country?’”

Fans are set to finally discover the identity of Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh)’s attacker tonight, and though the net is tightening, there is still a frustrating number of suspects.

Chibnall and his team will watch the final episode at a special public screening in Bridport, where the series was filmed.

This article was originally published in April 2017