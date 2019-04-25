Emmerdale reveals life-changing ‘Big Night Out’ week – your guide to all the storylines

Emmerdale is lining up a special event set to keep audiences on their toes that tells a sprawling story in two parts across two separate weeks dubbed ‘Big Night Out’, packed with shock revelations and unexpected plot twists.

In the week commencing Monday 22nd April, a group of locals head to a Hotten night club to let their hair down, resulting in a series of life-changing events for several characters, but here’s the twist – viewers will not know the full story of what happens during the fateful evening until a series of flashbacks air a fortnight later from Monday 6th May that fill in the blanks.

David Metcalfe, Maya Stepney, Leyla Harding, Tracy Metcalfe, Victoria Barton, Priya Kotecha, Kerry Wyatt, Rhona Goskirk, Ellis Chapman, Aaron Dingle, Robert Sugden and Bernice Blackstock all have their own reasons for wanting a night on the tiles, and some are more enthusiastic about being there than others.

Confusion ensues when the club fire alarm goes off and the revellers are evacuated out onto the street. As some of the consequences of what occurred in the building become apparent, fans will have to wait a fortnight when the plot goes back in time to explain what went on. With numerous characters and several plot strands involved and intertwined, here’s a handy guide to part one of Emmerdale’s audacious storytelling experiment. Do try to keep up…

Maya and Jacob are caught out after David kisses Tracy

Emmerdale’s most talked-about plot of the year comes to a head as manipulative teacher Maya Stepney’s sexual grooming of pupil Jacob Gallagher is exposed. Maya rows with boyfriend David who then drunkenly throws himself at ex-wife Tracy. A series of events leads to Tracy, Priya and Leyla confronting Maya when the truth about her and Jakey comes to light. “All three feel they have let Jacob down and been played by Maya,” says Louisa Clein, who plays the predator. “Priya, Leyla and Tracy react in different ways and have their own persona agenda as to how they would like to deal with Maya. She never imagined she’d be caught and there is no going back for her. Will she run away or get the opportunity to defend herself?”

Rhona is tempted to cheat on Pete

Already paranoid about the impact her early menopause is having on her relationship with boyfriend Pete Barton, Rhona is riddled with jealousy when she sees the fit farmer innocently chatting to old flame Debbie Dingle. Then it turns out he’s told her about Rhona’s health issues and she feels humiliated, hence joining the gang to drown her sorrows – determined to prove she’s still got it Rhona gets chatting to a handsome stranger. “At first Rhona feels too old to be at a club,” says Zoe Henry aka Rhona, “but she hangs out with Bernice and Kerry and has a great night. They meet some other people and it goes from there…”

Victoria’s rape nightmare

“Vic hears about the night out, knows that Ellis is going and is encouraged by Amy to go along and make him jealous,” explains Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria. “She and Ellis are playing cat and mouse, flirting with other people. The fire alarm goes off and that’s when everything changes.” Tabloid reports, unconfirmed by Emmerdale, claim Victoria becomes the victim of a sexual assault after the club chucks the punters out. “It’s safe to say that all is not as it seems and Victoria’s life will change forever. The events have a massive and long-lasting impact on her and her family.”

Ellis is in danger

Bad boy Billy Fletcher is in trouble with ex-jailbird gangster Max who is forcing him to use his work van as a getaway vehicle for a robbery. Billy’s brother Ellis sabotages the van to stop his sibling being dragged back into a life of crime, which leads to Max showing up in the village and getting a beating after threatening his former prison pal’s family. A few days later as Ellis heads to the club, menacing Max follows him with revenge in mind… “Billy gets a picture from Max of Ellis at the club with a threatening text and realises his brother is in trouble,” reveals Jay Kontzle who plays Billy. “This storyline sees Billy open up as a character, you’ll see he’s been burying a lot of things and the reasons why. He is impulsive but has to be accountable for his actions…” Can Billy save Ellis from his dangerous associate?

