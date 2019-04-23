Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anna Maxwell Martin will guest star in a “pivotal” role in the final two episodes of Line of Duty series five

Anna Maxwell Martin will guest star in a “pivotal” role in the final two episodes of Line of Duty series five

She will play Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, a senior anti-corruption detective

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT AND PICTURE EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 TUESDAY 23 APRIL - DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) in Line of Duty s5e5.jpg

The Bletchley Circle’s Anna Maxwell Martin will join the cast of Line of Duty for the penultimate and final episodes of series five.

Advertisement

The Bafta award-winning actor will star as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, a senior anti-corruption detective brought in from outside of AC-12.

She joins the drama after the exit of this season’s reigning bad guy, John Corbett (Stephen Graham), an undercover officer who was killed by the gang he had infiltrated after his cover had been blown.  Things look set to come to a head soon, as Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) are becoming increasingly suspicious that their boss, Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) is a bent copper. Could she be the one to finally point the finger at Hastings?

Writer Jed Mercurio, as ever, didn’t give much away, but he confirmed her role in the show would be “pivotal”… Make of that what you will.

“I’m delighted and flattered an actor of Anna Maxwell Martin’s status agreed to play this pivotal role in Line of Duty,” he said. “Anna was a pleasure to work with and brought real depth to the character of DCS Carmichael.”

An newly released image from episode five shows her having what looks like a rather tense conversation with Arnott and Fleming… Check it out below.

Screenshot 2019-04-22 at 12.58.45
Advertisement

Line of Duty continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Line of Duty

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT AND PICTURE EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 TUESDAY 23 APRIL - DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) in Line of Duty s5e5.jpg
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/04/2019 - Programme Name: Line of Duty - Series 5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Line of Duty S5 - Episode 2 (No. 2) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 2ND APRIL 2019*** Gill (POLLY WALKER) - (C) World Productions Ltd - Photographer: Adian Monhagan

Line of Duty fans have LOTS of theories about Lisa McQueen, ‘H’ and the word “definately” after the shocking end to episode four

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Line of Duty episode 4

Line of Duty 8 major revelations in that EXTREMELY dramatic episode 4

Who is H Line of Duty

Who is ‘H’ in Line of Duty? Meet the suspects