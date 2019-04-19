There’s BIG danger for Louise in EastEnders!

Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) may think he’s seen off the threats of tough guy Midge (Tom Colley) in EastEnders. But the thug is still hanging around Albert Square and taking a creepy interest in Phil’s daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper)…

Midge was one of the thugs who beat-up mechanic Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) when Phil sent Keanu to Spain recently to oversee the opening of his new garages.

But Midge is out to settle the score with Phil, whose shady dealings in Spain have been undercutting local businesses.

Having already made threats against Phil’s family, on Thursday 18 April on the BBC One soap, menacing Midge secretly watches Louise while she’s in the Vic. Then he makes a mystery phonecall. Is he plotting BIG trouble for Phil and his family?

Then on Friday 20 April, Midge spies on Louise and her stepmum Sharon Mitchell ahead of a Mitchell family lunch.

After Louise has a bust-up with her bestie Bex Fowler over Louise’s boyfriend Keanu, Midge seizes his chance and takes advantage of the situation, befriending Louise. Unaware of his true identity, will Louise share her woes with Midge?

Meanwhile, Keanu is thrown into a panic when Louise’s worried dad Phil wants to know where she is.

As Keanu rushes off to find Louise, he’s shocked to see her walking along with Midge… and it soon becomes clear Louise is in BIG danger…

