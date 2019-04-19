Accessibility Links

  3. Sarah discovers SHOCK truth about Gary’s debts in Coronation Street

Sarah discovers SHOCK truth about Gary’s debts in Coronation Street

But what will Gary do as loan shark Rick cranks up the pressure?

Sarah Platt (played by Tina O’Brien) remains blissfully unaware her builder boyfriend Gary Windass (Mikey North) is heavily in debt to nasty loan shark, Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) in Coronation Street.

Sarah has no idea about the debt Gary is in. (Picture: ITV)

With Rick having made threats against Gary’s family unless he pays up, on Wednesday 17 April, Gary has no choice but to secretly act as a debt collector for Rick.

After being introduced to Rick’s dodgy associate, Sharon, Gary accompanies her on his first assignment. But he’s in for a shock when the client turns out to be Vicky Jefferies (Kerri Quinn).

Vicky gets an unexpected visit from debt collector, Gary! (Picture: ITV)

Sharon wastes no time in ransacking Vicky’s place for anything of value and then starts roughing her up!

Disgusted by Sharon’s bullying behaviour, he shoves her into a cupboard, giving Vicky the chance to do a runner…

Rick turns nasty with Gary… (Picture: ITV)

Unfortunately, Gary’s heroic deed lands him back in Rick’s bad books. The loan shark tells Gary he now owes him £11,000, since Vicky’s debts are now Gary’s debts. And then Rick turns very nasty indeed…

But after his brutal beating by Rick, the nightmare doesn’t end there. On Friday 19 April, Rick forces Gary to sign over everything he owns at the builders yard to cover his debts, including his van! So he’s been left with nowt.

How will Sarah react when she discovers what’s been going on? Will she be able to forgive Gary for putting their family in the firing line of a dangerous man like Rick?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

