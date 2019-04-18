What time is Emmerdale on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Centring on a group of families (the Tate, Sugden, Dingle and King families) living in the fictional village Emmerdale in the Yorkshire Dales, the long-running soap was first broadcast in 1972 under the then-title Emmerdale Farm.

Advertisement

What days of the week is Emmerdale on TV?

Emmerdale usually airs on Mondays – Fridays, while a double bill is usually scheduled on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

What time is Emmerdale on TV?

Emmerdale airs at 7pm on ITV, before Coronation Street airs at 7.30pm.

Can I live stream Emmerdale online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of Emmerdale on ITV Hub.

Can I catch up on Emmerdale episodes if I miss them live?

You’re in luck — if you’re in the UK, episodes of Emmerdale remain available for catch up on the ITV Hub for a month after their initial broadcast on ITV.

Can I watch Emmerdale on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

If you’re abroad on your holidays, you can watch content in EU countries including catching up on Emmerdale by subscribing to ITV Hub+. The service currently costs £3.99 a month and also offers an ad-free experience and download via an IOS app.

What’s going to happen in Emmerdale tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday: Jacob is driven to desperate measures, Robert offers encouragement to Aaron, and the finger of suspicion is pointed at Dawn.

Tuesday: Aaron and Robert are given hope, David offers Jacob respite, and Victoria and Moira are forced together.

Wednesday: Moira oversteps the mark, Priya feels pushed out by Aiesha, and Harriet makes another disturbing discovery.

Thursday (7.00pm): Moira shares her worries, Priya vents her frustrations, and Kerry’s deception takes its toll.

Thursday (8.00pm): Priya attempts to make amends, Kerry finds a distraction, and Paddy reaches the end of his tether.

Friday: Amelia makes an alarming discovery, Billy considers a risky venture, Dawn is shaken by an appearance, and Kim’s request worries Rhona.

Who is the Emmerdale showrunner?

Former ITV drama commissioner Jane Hudson is the executive producer of Emmerdale. Kate Brooks and Laura Shaw join her as series producers.

Is Emmerdale a real place?

Sorry to burst your bubble, Emmerdale fans — it’s a fictional village in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

Where is Emmerdale filmed?

The series has been filmed at ITV Yorkshire’s Leeds studios ever since the series’ inception. Location shooting is filmed at the purpose-built set on the Harewood estate, while various other locations in Yorkshire have been used over the years.

Can I visit the set of Emmerdale?

Yep, you can visit the outdoor Emmerdale village set. It’s a 90-minute outdoor walking tour, where you can take pictures and discover the behind-the-scenes world of your favourite Yorkshire soap opera. For more information on tour dates, tickets, timings and prices, click here.

Where can I watch classic Emmerdale clips?

You can watch a variety of classic Emmerdale clips on the ITV Hub here.

Where can I watch video previews of Emmerdale episodes?

Our Emmerdale spoilers videos are updated every week:

Who’s in the cast of Emmerdale?

Some of the best known current cast members include:

Advertisement