Stalker HORROR for Harriet Finch in Emmerdale!

Ever since she was attacked by a hooded figure in Emmerdale earlier this month, village vicar Harriet Finch (played by Katherine Dow Blyton) has been wondering who has got it in for her?

Unfortunately, Hariet’s attacker has yet to be unmasked and terrible things continue to happen. Red paint has been thrown all over the church pulpit. And on the ITV soap on Monday 15 April, Harriet is spooked as the sinister prank calls continue.

However, when pub barman Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) over hears Harriet’s troubled friend Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bomley) on the telephone at the samw time, he jumps to the conclusion it could be Dawn trying to put the fighteners on Harriet!

Horrified by what she is being accused of, Dawn is ready to move out!

So is the stalker Dawn? Or does someone else have a serious grudge against Harriet?

Just after receiving another threatening text message, on Tuesday 16 April Harriet is over at the village church when the bells start ringing!

When Harriet goes to investigate, the heavy church door slams slut and she realises she is locked in… with a killer?

Will Harriet survive to tell the story and unmask her tormentor?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.