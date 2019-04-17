SHOCK arrest for Imran Habeeb in Coronation Street?

Imran Habeeb (played by Charlie De Melo) is determined to see runaway factory boss Carla Connor behind bars in Coronation Street, after the shock Underworld disaster which killed Imran’s sister, Rana on her and Kate Connor’s doomed wedding day last month.

Advertisement

However, Imran’s attempts to see justice served land the legal eagle in BIG trouble on the ITV soap on Monday 15 April, when he is accused of stealing safety officer Wayne Hayes’s (Adam Barlow) official report on the factory roof collapse!

With Carla still the prime suspect, having fled Weatherfield soon after the disaster, Imran wants to see the proof for himself. But after Wayne accidentally leaves the report on a table in the cafe, he catches Imran having a snoop. And when Wayne’s car is later broken into and the report stolen, Imran is accused of theft!

Who is scaring Coronation Street’s Carla by pretending to be Rana?

Have Emily Bishop and Norris Cole left Coronaion Street for good?

Coronation Street introduces first black family – meet the Baileys

It’s not long before the police are called and a shocked Imran finds himself taken away for police questioning…

Imran vows to prove his innocence. But the question is, if Imran didn’t steal the health and safety report, then who did? Could it be the REAL culprit responsible for tampering with the faulty factory roof shortly before it collapsed?

Advertisement