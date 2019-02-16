Tori keeps shock baby secret from Robbo and Jasmine in Home and Away

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) continues with her plan to get pregnant in Home and Away next week, but neglects to tell Robbo Shaw (Jake Ryan) she has gone back on their agreement to stop IVF treatment after her tragic miscarriage. As Robbo plans to propose to girlfriend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), how will he react if he finds out Tori could be expecting a baby he doesn’t want any more?

Advertisement

On Tuesday 26 February, Tori owns up to big brother Justin Morgan (James Stewart) she has gone ahead with implanting the last of Robbo’s embryos from the round of fertility treatment they embarked on after deciding to have a baby together and raise it as plutonic pals. When Tori conceived then miscarried, the pain was too much for Robbo and he pushed for the pair to shelve their parenting plan.

Confessing to Justin she can’t let her last chance of motherhood pass her by, Tori is resolute in her deceitful decision but Justin thinks Robbo needs to know – however, when he learns the ex-federal agent is about to pop the question to his nurse girlfriend Justin can’t bring himself to burst his bubble of happiness.

Tori knows she has to bite the bullet and tell Robbo herself he still may be a father after all, but when she tracks him down on Wednesday 27 February to have the difficult conversation he sweeps her up in his proposal plans – even asking her to help choose an engagement ring for her nurse colleague, making her feel beyond awkward.

As Justin and pal Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) point out if she does get pregnant she’ll be risking her child being rejected by their father, Tori comes to the realisation she’s made a big mistake, but with Robbo blissfully planning his future with Jasmine it doesn’t make it any easier to be honest… So the duplicitous doctor decides to wait for the restful of the embryo transfer, then tell Robbo when the timing is right.

Who wants to bet she’ll end up pregnant, wrecking his and Jasmine’s romance…?

Advertisement