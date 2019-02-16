The Walking Dead, Frank Darabont’s zombie epic based on the comic book of the same name, has long been one of the most popular shows on television, and with writers stating they have enough material to last into 2021, it looks set to stay that way for the foreseeable future.



The show follows a group of survivors in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, led by former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). It’s eighth season will premier in October 2017.

Where can I watch The Walking Dead in the UK?

In the UK, the show is broadcast on Fox UK. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

All seven seasons have previously been available to stream on NOW TV, or on Sky On Demand for Sky subscribers, although currently they are not on either service.

Is The Walking Dead on Netflix UK?

Sadly no, The Walking Dead isn’t shown on Netflix. Wanna try apocalyptic Brad Pitt movie World War Z instead?