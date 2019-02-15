Holby City and Casualty confirm epic crossover episodes

Holby City joins forces with sister show Casualty for a special crossover event next month when the hospital is the target of a major cyber attack, marking the first time the hit BBC1 medical dramas have crossed paths since 2005.

The dramatic storyline will involve characters from both programmes across two action-packed episodes as staff from the emergency department and the wards must work together when Holby City Hospital is thrown into complete chaos.

A blackout ensues as a result of the cyber attack disabling vital equipment, while at the same time a car crash leaves Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett), his daughter Bekka (Francesca Barrett) and Ric Griffin’s (Hugh Quarshie) granddaughter Darla (Naomi Katiyo) in deadly danger – complicated by the fact either Bekka or Darla could be pregnant.

Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) joins forces with Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) to save the life of a member of the team with emergency surgery under highly pressured circumstances, but with only one theatre available in the blackout the women face the impossible decision of choosing which of their friends to try and save first…

When is the Casualty/Holby City crossover showing on BBC1?

The story begins in Casualty on Saturday 2 March, and concludes in Holby City on Tuesday 5 March. Speaking of the special event, showing as part of Holby City’s year-long 20th anniversary celebrations, executive producer of both programmes Simon Harper says: “There is major audience appetite for a mega-crossover between these sister shows, so that’s exactly what we’re serving up!

“Both teams will strive heroically against the odds in two episodes of pure, nail-biting emotional medical drama. I’m in awe of the writing and direction and proud of both the Cardiff Casualty and Elstree Holby crews and casts in making the mind-boggling logistics work, quite aside from their creative wizardry.

“There is so much to relish in the interactions: an especially poignant thematic resonance between Connie and Jac in delicious conflict, and perhaps most vitally, who from Casualty has been secretly carrying on with whom from Holby!”

Following Mealing’s comeback as Connie, a host of further guest appearances from ex-Holby City stars are planned throughout 2019.