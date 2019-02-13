Peter and Simon survive Coronation Street boat blaze… but who’ll get the blame for the fire?

Peter Barlow (played by Chris Gascoyne) and his teenage son Simon (Alex Bain) were both almost goners when a gas lamp caused Peter’s boat Lost Bouy to catch fire on Coronation Street!

During the double-bill shown on Wednesday 13 February, stroppy Simon had an argument with Peter over his dad’s plans to sail off to Kefalonia in Greece with girlfriend Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) instead of him.

Simon decided to pull a disappearing act and spend the night on the boat. But the angry lad was unaware a gas lamp had fallen over outside and started a blaze…

Sally Webster and her husband Tim Metcalfe sounded the alarm after leaving the Rovers and spotting the boat on fire.

Soon, it was panic stations on the Street as frantic Peter raced to the rescue, jumping from the balcony of Underworld onto the boat and pulling Simon to safety.

For a moment it looked like there might be a SHOCK exit for Peter when the boat went ka-boom! But the dad jumped off the boat just in time and found himself cradled in the arms of his ex-ladyfriend Carla Connor.

With a fire engine on the way, the flames threatened to engulf both Underworld and the Platt house and an annoyed Gail Platt was forced to flee her home and camp out in the Rovers in her dressing gown and pyjamas. So much for a quiet night in!

Luckily, Simon was OK and there were no casualties. However, hot-headed Peter wasted no time in storming off in search of Abi, who he had broken-up with earlier that day, convinced Abi started the fire as revenge.

Of course, Peter has got it all horribly wrong. So will innocent Abi get the blame for the blaze and be at risk of being sent back to prison (again!)?

