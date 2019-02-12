Colby and Chelsea’s wedding is back ON in Home and Away?

Summer Bay copper Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) has finally been reunited with his long-lost teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) in Home and Away. But his daredevil rescue mission has caused a massive bust-up with fiancee Chelsea Campbell (Ashleigh Brewer) and for now it looks like the couple’s wedding is most definitely: OFF!

Things get even frostier between the ex-es on Monday 18 February, when Colby finds out policewoman Chelsea and their boss Sergeant McCarthy have called Bella in for questioning over the murder of her and Colby’s mum Michelle at the hands of their horrible stepdad Ross Nixon.

Bella is devastated at the discovery her actions may have accidentally caused her mum’s death. Colby angrily confronts Chelsea over her betrayal the way Bella has been treated and the pair have another big barney and she stoms off!

Feeling she’s partly to blame for their break-up, on Tuesday 19 February Bella tries to convince Chelsa to give Colby another chance.

But although Chelsea and Colby do eventually have another heart-to-heart, it seems she can’t get passed his recent reckless behaviour and lies, when Colby charged off to find Bella.

With her bags packed, Chelsea prepares to leave Summer Bay and transfer back to the police force in the city…

However, Bella pushes Colby to save his relationship with Chelsea. So on Wednesday 20 February, he charges off to try and catch-up with Chelsea before she can drive out of the Bay!

Colby makes a passionate plea to Chelsea, telling her how hard he is prepared to fight for her. But will his words be enough to convince Chelsea to gve him another chance and get their wedding back on track?