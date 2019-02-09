Which Love Island couples are still together?

For some, Love Island was the answer to finding true love. For others, it was just a holiday romance.

Whose relationship has survived the five months since the 2018 series wrapped up? And are any couples still going strong from the 2017 cohort?

Find out what happened to all the Love Island contestants below.

Love Island: 2018

Kaz and Josh – SPLIT

Kaz and Josh, who placed third on Love Island, were initially gushy about their newfound feelings on Instagram. Josh posted that “finding love has never been so easy”, while Kaz captioned the same image on her account with: “3rd place with my dreamy boyfriend I could not be more grateful.

“Ladies dont settle for less then you deserve there is someone out there who will look at you like this.”

But while we thought these two were going to be in it for the long haul, the pair seemingly announced their split on Instagram just one week after fellow Love Island finalists Megan and Wes parted ways.

Kaz seemed to confirm the news on Instagram after she shared a post of the couple together, which she captioned, “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.”

Josh then seemed to confirm the news by posting a sad face emoji under the photo.

Megan and Wes – SPLIT

After leaving the villa, fourth placed couple Megan and Wes – or ‘Wegan’ as they’re more affectionately known – were still together in the Christmas special, looking very loved up…

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing – there’s been tension between Megan and Wes’s Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Megan recently accused Vanessa of using her recent break-up with her boyfriend as a way of getting herself publicity and added that she believed Vanessa had treated her coldly.

In a strongly-worded (and since deleted) post on her Instagram story, Megan wrote: “Hope the tactical break-up got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

Wes then took to his own Instagram story to defend reports that Megan was ‘miserable’ and called reports of a Strictly-style Dancing on Ice curse “absolute b******s.”

However, days later, Megan announced the couple’s split on Instagram. “It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate,” she said. “We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate.

“We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we ever have been.

“We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We haven’t really conducted our relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.

“Love, Megan & Wes.”

She added:“In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend. “It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.

Jack and Dani – TOGETHER

Earlier in December, an Instagram post from Dani announced the Love Island 2018 winners had broken up. “Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways,” she said. “It’s been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani x”

However, since then Dani’s dad Danny Dyer has come out with a different story, assuring Jonathan Ross on his ITV talk show “Jon, they’ve had a row. They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it. You know what women are like… I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don’t know what was going on but I can tell you now, they’re sweet…

“They’re sweet as. They’ve had a little argument as we all do, we all have tear ups. Don’t declare nothing to the world, I’ve told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is okay, it is all sweet.”

During the series, the pair made it official, said they loved each other and even decided to move in together.

In August, they confirmed that they had taken the plunge by showing fans around their new home.

On her Instagram stories, Dani shared a selfie with the caption: “Finally moving into our new home.”

Shortly after they left the villa, Jack even went so far as to say that the pair even planned to MARRY in 2019.

In an interview with The Sun, he said: “We’re getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, ‘When you know about someone, you just know’. And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that’s what we want to do.”

However, the pair were soon reported to be on “rocky ground” after a source told The Sun that their relationship was under strain following a series of rows.

“They’ve been at each other’s necks for a few weeks now,” the insider revealed. “But the more projects Dani takes on, the less time she spends with Jack, so tensions between them are mounting.

“A lot is riding on them staying together as they continue to film their reality series – but Dani may not have the patience to stay in the relationship for much longer.”

The rumour mill was fuelled when Dani wrote ‘Thank u, next,’ in a now-deleted tweet, in reference to Ariana Grande’s song about her exes.

At the time the couple slapped down any split speculation by posting a series of loved-up snaps whilst holidaying in Rome.

The post-Love Island honeymoon bubble seemed to well and truly burst for the couple in December, when Dani took to her Instagram to claim the pair had split after six months.

However, their break-up was short-lived, with the pair soon reuniting – just in time for the release of their ITVBe spin-off show, Life After Love Island.

Explaining their split on the show, Dani spoke candidly.

“I’d rather just be honest and say I f**ked up. Can I just do that, please? I’m just going to say I f**ked up. I mean, it was a really horrible thing because I thought we was done and we were over and there was no going back.

“I didn’t realise how much it would affect you, Jack, I genuinely didn’t. Obviously, I thought we was over. You have to put things out. It’s not like he didn’t know, he knew we were over at that point. It was horrible, I don’t want to upset anyone, it makes me sad.”

But the split has only made them closer, with Fincham realising how much he cared about his girlfriend.

“The fact that I thought that it was real made me realise actually I don’t ever want to split up with you,” he said.

However, the pair may be on shaky ground once more, after Dani’s mother was spotted moving her daughter’s things out of her shared flat with Jack.

Dani’s departure comes after Jack admitted to a cocaine binge while she was away filming her Kilimanjaro trek for Comic Relief.

He told The Sun: “I’m in a new world of partying and stuff, and being in circles that I would never normally have been in. I’d never normally be in these situations but, yes, since winning the show I have been offered cocaine a lot.

“But I went out all night, I was drinking and I just got carried away and made a stupid, stupid mistake which I wish I’d never done, you know. I regret it.”

Adam and Zara – TOGETHER

Let’s be honest – it didn’t seem likely that Adam was going to find love on Love Island. But that’s exactly what’s happened!

He’s now happily coupled up with Zara after reuniting together on ‘the outside’, and the pair are still boyfriend and girlfriend. And looking very loved up…

Laura and Paul – SPLIT

Laura and Paul finished second on Love Island, and since leaving the villa posted several loved-up pictures on Instagram with the not-so-catchy nickname ‘Paura’.

However, the couple never made it girlfriend/boyfriend official, and eventually called time on the relationship. In an interview with OK! Magazine Laura revealed her regrets over the break-up, which occurred after Paul returned from Burning Man festival.

“I was hoping that when he came back [from holiday] we’d spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn’t happen,” she revealed.

Paul told The Sun: “We weren’t compatible for each other. I knew I had to be 100 per cent sure about it because you know – the next person you’re with could potentially be you’re wife; you don’t want to be unsure about it.”

He added: “We aren’t friends now – we haven’t spoken, it is a sore subject. But I told her I would be there for her if she needed me.”

Jack and Laura – SPLIT

There were signs of trouble in paradise early on for New Jack and New Laura.

Appearing on Lorraine a week or so after leaving Love Island, Jack said that although they “are not in a boyfriend/girlfriend relationship, we are exclusively dating.”

The pair faced questions in August after Laura shared a quote on Instagram that led some fans to ask whether the pair were still together, and shortly after the couple confirmed the split in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

“Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together,” Laura said.

“[I] feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life. We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Georgia and Sam – SPLIT

These two had countless ups and downs during their time in the villa before eventually deciding to follow their hearts by refusing to recouple and instead leaving the show together.

They made it official on Good Morning Britain (who said romance was dead?) and decided to move in together, sharing Instagram stories of their “new little pad” in recent days. Now that’s loyalty for you.

When you are so excited to move into the new pad Sam had to shut me up with the papers 😂 pic.twitter.com/IwODGxYxXD — Georgia Steel (@georgia_steel) August 16, 2018

But the path to true love never did run smooth, with the pair abruptly splitting just hours after they put on a loved-up display at the ITV Palooza in October.

Sam announced the sad news on Twitter that the couple had decided to go their separate ways, but did not give any further details.

I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best 😔 — Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) October 17, 2018

Georgia also confirmed the split on her Instagram story. But the couple have since been engaged in a war of words over exactly what happened. Sam claims Georgia was unfaithful with her ex, Georgia claims she went to a former boyfriend’s house and stayed over – in the spare room.

Now, Sam has elaborated on his side of the story, stating his Love Island girlfriend was leading a “double life”.

“Georgia told me she stayed with a friend after being at a PA, she said she came home and then went back out to a friend’s but that didn’t seem plausible,” he told The Sun.

“I looked at her phone and found messages she sent to her mates and one of them had a selfie of her in bed with her ex and she put the word ‘oops’ and joked about it and I thought that’s not right. My gut feeling was found to be true. She’s not the person I thought she was.”

Charlie and Ellie – SPLIT

It all started so well.

Charlie and Ellie wasted no time in jetting off for a holiday. Just weeks after leaving the villa together, the pair were already enjoying alone time in Monaco on a fancy boat. Alright for some, eh?

Then a report on Mail Online alleged that the pair had a ‘huge row’ at the filming of Love Island: the Reunion…

A source told the publication: “Producers were forced to cut his microphone off after he threatened to embarrass her and walk off the show. He had been out drinking with Frankie Foster and they had a huge row. They looked incredibly frosty throughout the programme.

“Things were so bad that they went home in separate cars after the wrap party later that night. Things aren’t looking good.”

The couple have since confirmed their split, with Charlie writing on his Instagram Story: “Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her the best!”

In her own Instagram story, Ellie said that although she wasn’t the “perfect girlfriend”, she “adored Charlie from the bottom of my heart”.

She added: “I know everybody is waiting for a comment from me on this whole situation but I really just don’t know what to say.”

Samira and Frankie – SPLIT

Although we didn’t get to see much of their relationship on screen, Samira and Frankie were super loved up. So much so that she didn’t want to continue her Love Island journey without him, and she walked once he’d been voted out.

The two made it boyfriend/girlfriend official – but sadly, in August, they called time on their relationship.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a representative for Samira said that she would be “taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities.

“They have spoken in depth about the recent events and Samira feels a break for now is the best thing for both of them so they can see what the future holds.”

Footage posted online appeared to show Frankie getting up close and personal with a girl at a nightclub in Kent during a personal appearance. However, neither Frankie or Samira have so far addressed the reports directly online.

Love Island: 2017

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – SPLIT

Aside from the odd recoupling drama, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies seemed to be the perfect match.

It was no surprise that the pair won the hearts of the nation and were voted Love Island winners, scooping (and then fairly splitting) the £50,000 prize money.

But sadly in December the two announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends,” a statement said.

Since then, Kem has joked it could be “second time lucky” and that he wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Could he be the first contestant to take part in more than one series of Love Island?

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – TOGETHER

After a string of unsuccessful dates and a break up with Jonny Mitchell after that feminism row, it looked like Camilla was destined to be unlucky in love.

And then a whole 31 days after she entered the villa, in came Jamie Jewitt. The pair quickly became a favourite with fans and ended up finishing the series as runners-up.

We’re pleased to say the pair are still as loved-up as ever, even going into business together:

Jamilla is for keeps.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood – SPLIT

These two were on and off more than a light switch during their time in the villa, and since leaving Love Island things haven’t been all that dissimilar.

The pair starred in their own ITVBe spin-off called Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On in which they rowed, rowed and rowed again – until they finally parted ways.

Since confirming their split, Olivia hinted there could be a potential reconciliation some time down the line. “I still protest that Chris’ and I is the greatest love story and there is yet to be more chapters,” she has said.

But any chance of that happening is pretty much dead and buried after the pair became embroiled in a bitter Twitter spat.

After supporting Love Island series four pal Sam Bird following his break-up with Georgia Steel, Chris made a comment which Olivia saw as a dig.

Calling him a “bitter ex” on social media, Chris quickly hit back – plugging Olivia’s appearance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Hard to work out… So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently… I think the comments on her tweet justifies it all. 🤦🏼‍♂️ some people eyy. Anyway! Celebs go Dating on at 9pm. Tune in. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 21, 2018

But Olivia chose to “clap back” to Chris – and couldn’t help labelling him as “bitter” once again, before claiming he was after a spot on the show.

Also Thanks for the @CelebsGoDating shout out too, very big of you, when everyone knows you were in that office the day before me, asking for the job 😜 — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) October 21, 2018

Chris then retweeted a comment about “ignoring toxic people”. Seems the love between these two is very much lost.

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – SPLIT

After dating for nearly a year, the shock news came in May 2018 that Marcel and Gabby had broken up. And no, we can’t believe it either. Sad face.

After rumours of cheating, a rep for Marcel said: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

“Gabby was a special part of Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby.”

Meanwhile, Gabby shared a tweet saying she was in “shock” at what had happened.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie – SPLIT

This one wasn’t such a shock. About 3.7 seconds after leaving the villa, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie went their separate ways – and it seems that Montana was the one who instigated it.

Speaking to The Sun soon after their break up, Alex said: “She made me single, so now I am. I’ve got no pressure now and I can just focus on myself and do the best I can.”

He added: “I had super strong feelings for her in the villa and when we came out. I was gutted when she ended it, I wasn’t expecting it. It was more her, I was willing to fight. I was going to cancel PAs but she’s a strong woman, she wanted to do her own thing.”

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever – TOGETHER

They might’ve been the first to be kicked out of the villa, but Jess and Dom haven’t let that stop them.

In fact, the pair created one of the naffest moments in TV history when they were ‘married’ (sort of) by Richard Arnold live on Good Morning Britain on Valentine’s Day while wearing swimwear. And being heckled by Jeremy Kyle.

As their GMB wedding wasn’t legally binding (who knew?) the pair have now officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, with a few guests and OK! magazine.

Turns out love isn’t dead after all.